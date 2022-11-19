Read full article on original website
U.S. SEC Charged Goldman Sachs For Violating ESG Investment
Goldman Sachs Asset Management agreed to pay a $4 million penalty. GSAM failed to have written rules or procedures for ESG research in one product. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered Goldman Sachs Asset Management to pay $4 million on Tuesday. According to a statement from the SEC, the charges were related to policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy which is promoted as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments.
Ripple CEO Interested in Buying Assets From Bankrupt FTX
Former FTX CEO phoned Brad two days before the firm filed for bankruptcy. About 130 FTX-related entities, including FTX.US, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware. According to reports, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is looking into buying assets from defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The conversation, according to Ripple’s CEO, focused on whether or not there were any firms held by FTX that Ripple “would want to own.”
Crypto Lender Genesis Has No Plans To File Bankruptcy
Genesis is facing a liquidity crunch after a torrent of withdrawals due to the FTX collapse. Genesis has had exposure to bankrupt firms – FTX and 3AC. Crypto lender Genesis turned up to clearly state that they have no intention to immediately file for bankruptcy. The Digital Currency Group-owned brokerage declared this through an email statement, as reported by Bloomberg. Genesis opts to do outreach to investors and clients seeking credits for recovery.
JPMorgan Registers Crypto Trademark Dubbed ‘JP Morgan Wallet’
As of November 15th, the filling was approved. JP Morgan’s Wallet is a promising indicator of the industry’s potential for growth. Evidence of JP Morgan’s trademark registration for cryptocurrencies was found in a document obtained from a USPTO application. JP Morgan Wallet is the brand’s official name. And it will be used for facilitating the buying and selling of virtual currencies. As well as the processing of payments made in cryptocurrencies.
SEC Alleges American CryptoFed Due to Misleading Crypto Asset Offers
American CryptoFed filed a Form S-1 registration statement on September 17, 2021. The SEC aims to prevent the registration of deceptive cryptocurrency asset offerings. The American CryptoFed, a Wyoming-based decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), was placed under administrative proceedings on Friday by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The...
Nexo Being Sued by Investor Over $126M Withdrawal
Ten days before the complaint was made public, Nexo issued a statement. The investor voiced their concerns for the first time in December 2020. In London, a family of fintech entrepreneurs is suing Nexo, claiming that the cryptocurrency lender restricted their access to up to £107 million ($126 million) in assets and then threatened them into selling it all to Nexo at a 60% discount.
Binance Added RavenCoin (RVN) to Its Crypto Mining Pool
Binance sets 1% mining fees for the RavenCoin (RVN). RVN price surged by over 20% in the last 24 hours. Following the Ethereum merge upgrade, cryptocurrency miners seek new ways to mine tokens. As Binance Pool, the crypto exchange’s mining pool service is added Ravencoin (RVN) to its list of supported mining tokens, as per the statement published on Wednesday. In addition, the RavenCoin (RVN) mining pool charges 1% in mining fees.
AAG Collaborates With Simplex Offering Fiat On-ramping to MetaOne Wallet
With a focus on the user experience, AAG’s new digital wallet MetaOne has partnered with Simplex to give easy access to fiat currency. Because of this partnership, MetaOne users—many of whom have never held cryptocurrency—can now easily and securely buy digital assets from within their wallets. It...
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
TSX extends gains ahead of Fed minutes, Converge Technology jumps
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, lifted by technology and financial shares, while investors kept a close watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes.
FTX Japan Reportedly To Resume Withdrawals by Year End
FTX Japan officials claimed that the company is working to resume withdrawals. As of November 10th, the Japanese division has deposited around $138 million. The Japanese branch of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading, FTX Japan, is working toward resuming withdrawals by the year’s end. While FTX Japan has temporarily halted withdrawals, an official there indicated on Monday that work is already underway on a new withdrawal procedure.
Binance Becomes Biggest BTC Holder!
Binance becomes the largest BTC holder. Exceeds Coinbase exchange, currently pushed down. FTX downfall post effect accounts to be the sole reason. Binance now officially becomes the largest holder of Bitcoin (BTC) currently, surpassing Coinbase exchange. According to statistical reports from analysts of various firms, Binance is now the exchange with the most BTC reserves.
Mango Market Hacker Loses Millions Attempting Exploit on Aave
Avraham Eisenberg recently borrowed 40 million curve (CRV) tokens. Eisenberg openly detailed a plot to exploit a vulnerability in Aave’s lending standards. One of the most infamous cryptocurrency traders in the world, who boasted last month about pocketing over $100 million in a contentious price manipulation move, seems to have lost millions on a similar exploit effort that failed early Tuesday.
Binance Exchange Declines Request to Fund Struggling Genesis
The corporation promptly applied for a $1 billion emergency loan. Apollo Global Management was reportedly also approached by the firm for funding. Genesis Global Capital, a lending division of Genesis Trading, temporarily halted withdrawals at the end of last week. The parent business, Digital Currency Group, said that they made the call because of the “extreme market dislocation” and “loss of industry confidence” that FTX’s collapse created.
FTX Lawyer Claims Substantial Assets Stolen or Missing During Hearing
The attorney indicated that the FTX collapse occurred extremely suddenly. Bromley said that there are still around 260 people working at the crypto exchange. During the bankruptcy proceedings, the lawyer for FTX claimed that much of the company’s assets had been stolen or vanished. Unfortunately, the FTX debtors were not adequately governed, according to attorney Bromley. The attorney said the FTX case was “unprecedented” in his opening statement. He further claimed that Sam Bankman-Fried and other high-ranking FTX officials had been keeping inaccurate documents.
Today’s Top 5 Gainers in Crypto Market
Litecoin (LTC) is the top 1 gainer from 24 hours. Global market cap is trading at $822.22B, up 4.23% over the24 hours. The global crypto market valuation has dropped from trillions to billions, and it is now trading at $822.22B, up 4.23% over the 24 hours. As the crypto market has been experiencing ups and downs in recent months, the collapse of exchanges and hacks has caused the crypto market to experience dips. The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, with the first cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $16k and attempting to reach $20k. Even with the market down, these are the top five crypto gainers over the 24 hours.
SafePal (SFP) Price Prediction 2022 — Will SFP Hit $3 Soon?
Bullish SafePal price prediction is $0.7802 to $2.1721. SafePal (SFP) price might also reach $3 soon. Bearish SafePal price prediction for 2022 is $0.2892. In SafePal (SFP) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SafePal to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
‘CEX Education Program’ Unveiled by Bitcoin.com to Reward Victims of Centralized Crypto Fails and Strengthen DeFi
Bitcoin.com has announced the launch of a new initiative to promote decentralized finance and self-custody while compensating those who have lost out due to the failure of centralized crypto companies. The VERSE wallet token, which will be released by Bitcoin.com in December, will be used to fund the CEX Education Program. There will be 5% of all VERSE tokens created to set aside for the initiative.
FTX Drainer Wallet Now 27th Largest in Terms of ETH Holdings
More than 22,212 Ethereum have been added, putting the wallet in 27th place. There are also a lot of FTX-related ERC20 tokens stored at the address. The Ethereum address 0x59a has attracted a lot of attention since it is believed to be connected to the person or group responsible for transferring millions of dollars worth of tokens out of FTX in the hours after the company’s bankruptcy filing.
SONM (SNM) Price Prediction 2022 — Will SNM Hit $3 Soon?
SONM (SNM) price might also reach $3 soon. Bearish SNM price prediction for 2022 is $0.5398. In SONM (SNM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SNM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. SONM (SNM) Current Market Status. According to CoinGecko,...
