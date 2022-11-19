Read full article on original website
Washington Square News
Women’s volleyball loses in Final Four of NCAA tournament
The NYU women’s volleyball team ended its strong season on a sour note after a loss to Trinity University on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Violets had an incredible run to the Final Four, only losing four sets in their first four games of the tournament in a dominant display through the regional rounds.
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen 'could hit the jackpot with casino license near Citi Field with more people set for the area' after NYCFC's $780m stadium project was approved
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen could reportedly hit the jackpot after New York City FC announced a $780million stadium deal at Willets Point. NYCFC's new stadium, set to be ready by 2027, alongside a hotel and 2,500 housing units -- which will be adjacent to the Mets' Citi Field stadium -- could provide Cohen with a launching pad to securing a casino license set to be offered by Albany politicians.
NY1
Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery
Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
Police: Driver killed, passenger injured in Cross County Parkway car crash
Just after 1 p.m., Westchester County Police received reports of a vehicle that had gone off the road on the eastbound lanes before it crashed near the area of Seminary Avenue.
