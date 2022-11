Media, Pa. (Nov. 22, 2022) - Alvernia University (3-3) used a big second quarter to propel itself to a 79-53 win over Penn State Brandywine (1-3) on Tuesday night in non-conference women's basketball at Penn State Brandywine. Alvernia led by three, 18-15, following the opening ten minutes. The Golden Wolves...

READING, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO