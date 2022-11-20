Deer wanders into Raleigh grocery store

A couple of Raleigh firefighters had their hands full Friday when a deer was found roaming around a local grocery store.

The four-legged shopper wandered into Food Lion on Durant Road near Falls of the Neuse.

Two firefighters were at the store and quickly jumped in action using food to lure the deer out of the store.

The City of Raleigh tweeted about the lost shopper's adventure:

