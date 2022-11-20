ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Deer wanders into Raleigh grocery store

A couple of Raleigh firefighters had their hands full Friday when a deer was found roaming around a local grocery store.

The four-legged shopper wandered into Food Lion on Durant Road near Falls of the Neuse.

Two firefighters were at the store and quickly jumped in action using food to lure the deer out of the store.

The City of Raleigh tweeted about the lost shopper's adventure:

"Oh deer! This morning, firefighters from Station 22 helped this lost shopper find her way out of a grocery store and safely into a forested area nearby. Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake? Or maybe some elk-a-seltzer for a stomach ache? We'll never know."

Deer hunters encourage to help prevent spread of Chronic Waste Disease

'Don't give it a ride': Third deer tests positive for Chronic Waste Disease in NC

CWD is highly transmissible and spreads via infected saliva, urine and feces of live deer, or the movement of deer carcasses and carcass parts. Since infected deer may appear healthy, it is important that precautions are taken when transporting or disposing of deer carcasses.

NC Wildlife suggests hunters follow one of the following disposal methods:

  • Bury the deer remains where you harvest the animal when possible.
  • Double bag deer remains for disposal at the closest landfill.
  • Leave the deer remains on the ground where the animal was harvested.

