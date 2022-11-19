'Every child deserves a forever family: Cobb families gather to celebrate National Adoption Month

The Miller family opens a gift bag from the Division of Family and Children Services of Cobb County at the National Adoption Month Celebration Saturday, Nov. 19 at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. Brian McKeithan

EAST COBB — About half a dozen local families that grew a little larger this year via adoption celebrated the milestone Saturday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.

The event was hosted by the Cobb County office of the Division of Family and Children Services, the state organization that provides child protective services, foster care and adoption.

Along with a breakfast of chicken and waffles, Cobb DFCS provided photographers for the families to take Thanksgiving portraits, and gave each family a $25 Walmart gift card to have the photos printed.

Carmen Nance, deputy director of Cobb DFCS, organized the event to honor adopting families. She said Cobb has 436 children in foster care.

“Every child deserves a forever family,” Nance said. “And we’ve always had more kids than we have foster families.”

According to Nance, the county’s foster system needs community support — more foster families, and more resources for those families.

Nance said it is important for children in foster care to stay within their home community if possible, so they can maintain some of their social network through friends, school, and church.

Martha and Jonathon Murray, two nurses who live in Marietta, became foster parents during the pandemic.

“We didn’t get involved in support groups because of COVID-19. I would have loved to do that,” Martha Murray said, adding that the breakfast was a useful opportunity to connect with other adoptive parents.

The Murrays recently adopted their 3-year-old daughter, Talitha, and said her addition made their family feel complete.

Shannon Joy of Powder Springs, another parent who recently adopted after fostering, also said she would have liked to be able to talk with other foster parents during the pandemic. She said events like the Adoption Celebration were a good way to bring foster parents together to share resources.

This summer, Joy adopted 5-year-old Myles Cash Joy, who was originally only meant to stay with her as a foster child for three days. Joy said he was delivered into her care with a diaper bag that held just a few onesies, a bottle and one can of formula.

Now Myles said he enjoys playing soccer and that in the future he wants to be the best karate fighter ever.

“He just fits right into our family,” Joy said.

Nance said the Cobb County Foster Adoptive Parent Association is a good resource for those looking to foster, adopt, or support the local foster system.