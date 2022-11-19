ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

'Every child deserves a forever family: Cobb families gather to celebrate National Adoption Month

By bmckeithan, Brian McKeithan
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HawDk_0jHK6kbO00
The Miller family opens a gift bag from the Division of Family and Children Services of Cobb County at the National Adoption Month Celebration Saturday, Nov. 19 at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. Brian McKeithan

EAST COBB — About half a dozen local families that grew a little larger this year via adoption celebrated the milestone Saturday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.

The event was hosted by the Cobb County office of the Division of Family and Children Services, the state organization that provides child protective services, foster care and adoption.

Along with a breakfast of chicken and waffles, Cobb DFCS provided photographers for the families to take Thanksgiving portraits, and gave each family a $25 Walmart gift card to have the photos printed.

Carmen Nance, deputy director of Cobb DFCS, organized the event to honor adopting families. She said Cobb has 436 children in foster care.

“Every child deserves a forever family,” Nance said. “And we’ve always had more kids than we have foster families.”

According to Nance, the county’s foster system needs community support — more foster families, and more resources for those families.

Nance said it is important for children in foster care to stay within their home community if possible, so they can maintain some of their social network through friends, school, and church.

Martha and Jonathon Murray, two nurses who live in Marietta, became foster parents during the pandemic.

“We didn’t get involved in support groups because of COVID-19. I would have loved to do that,” Martha Murray said, adding that the breakfast was a useful opportunity to connect with other adoptive parents.

The Murrays recently adopted their 3-year-old daughter, Talitha, and said her addition made their family feel complete.

Shannon Joy of Powder Springs, another parent who recently adopted after fostering, also said she would have liked to be able to talk with other foster parents during the pandemic. She said events like the Adoption Celebration were a good way to bring foster parents together to share resources.

This summer, Joy adopted 5-year-old Myles Cash Joy, who was originally only meant to stay with her as a foster child for three days. Joy said he was delivered into her care with a diaper bag that held just a few onesies, a bottle and one can of formula.

Now Myles said he enjoys playing soccer and that in the future he wants to be the best karate fighter ever.

“He just fits right into our family,” Joy said.

Nance said the Cobb County Foster Adoptive Parent Association is a good resource for those looking to foster, adopt, or support the local foster system.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Anonymous act of kindness sparks ‘angel’ search

Delores Benton of McDonough is looking for an angel. No, she’s not examining the skies for someone in a white robe, descending from above. Instead, she hopes to locate a stranger who helped to rescue her after a recent fall. “People who just, out of the blue, stop and...
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Missing Newton County teen last seen at school, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen boy. According to deputies, Mason Stokes did not return home from school on November 17 and has not been seen since. Mason was last seen wearing...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Only one winner this edition; Now identify two mysteries

With a difficult mystery last week, this edition’s mystery photo may prove much easier. So, since it’s a little simpler, let’s throw two similar photos at you this week. Find the location and send your ideas of this mystery puzzle to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Susan...
LILBURN, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Flowery Branch teen charged in co-worker’s death

A 17-year-old female died of an overdose after taking fentanyl in July and now her co-worker is being charged in connection with her death, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Jared Soto, 18, of Flowery Branch, was arrested by deputies on Friday, Nov. 18, and is charged...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy