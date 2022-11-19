ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
goaugie.com

NSIC Action Opens for Viking Men’s Hoops Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It's NSIC action for the Augustana men's basketball team as it opens the conference slate Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Wayne State. The contest is the official home debut of Augustana inside the Sanford Pentagon although AU competed on the floor of Heritage Court in neutral-site games this past weekend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Greenwaldt Earns Third NSIC Swimmer of the Week Honor

BURNSVILLE, Minn.-- Augustana Swimming and Diving's Bryn Greenwaldt was named the NSIC Swimmer of the Week for the third time this season after a record breaking performance at the Augustana Invitational this weekend. Bryn Greenwaldt (FR/BK, Fr., Foley, Minn. / Foley HS) - Broke four Augustana school records during the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Fight On: Augustana Football Celebrates 100 Seasons of Blue and Gold

When Augustana Football played its first game on Oct. 2, 1920, some of the players had never seen a game before, let alone played one. The newly-formed team played against Beresford High School, followed by a game against Canton High School and rematch against Beresford. The inaugural team ended its first season with a 1-2 record.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU Women take down No. 10 Louisville

Behind a stellar performance from Myah Selland and a strong defensive effort, the South Dakota State women's basketball team knocked off No. 10 Louisville, 65-55, Monday evening in the team's final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
BROOKINGS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
beckersspine.com

Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant

Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Decker Sales breaks ground on new 33,000 sqft facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Decker Sales broke ground on their new 33,000-square-foot facility. The business will focus on repairing heavy machinery and joins other companies in the area, such as Johnson Feed and Terex-Bidwell. When completed, Decker Sales will have ten full-time employees with the plan to expand to 20.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle grass fire near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Southeastern South Dakota were kept busy with a grass fire Monday night. The Yankton Fire Department says crews were called to help the Crofton Fire Department just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire stretching along three-quarters of a mile...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman died Monday night after she was struck by a car while crossing the street near East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue in Sioux Falls. PREVIOUSLY: Authorities say the accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The woman...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lifelong friends host benefit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards

The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document.  […] The post Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Don’t forget to vote for Rowan Grace tonight!

Tonight is the night! Rowan Grace will be performing live on The Voice. This means another round of voting. Show your support for Rapid City’s own super talented Rowan Grace!. Be sure to download The Voice app to vote for Rowan. Find the links here on our Rowan Grace...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy