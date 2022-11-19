Read full article on original website
Related
goaugie.com
NSIC Action Opens for Viking Men’s Hoops Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It's NSIC action for the Augustana men's basketball team as it opens the conference slate Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Wayne State. The contest is the official home debut of Augustana inside the Sanford Pentagon although AU competed on the floor of Heritage Court in neutral-site games this past weekend.
goaugie.com
Greenwaldt Earns Third NSIC Swimmer of the Week Honor
BURNSVILLE, Minn.-- Augustana Swimming and Diving's Bryn Greenwaldt was named the NSIC Swimmer of the Week for the third time this season after a record breaking performance at the Augustana Invitational this weekend. Bryn Greenwaldt (FR/BK, Fr., Foley, Minn. / Foley HS) - Broke four Augustana school records during the...
goaugie.com
Fight On: Augustana Football Celebrates 100 Seasons of Blue and Gold
When Augustana Football played its first game on Oct. 2, 1920, some of the players had never seen a game before, let alone played one. The newly-formed team played against Beresford High School, followed by a game against Canton High School and rematch against Beresford. The inaugural team ended its first season with a 1-2 record.
SDSU Women take down No. 10 Louisville
Behind a stellar performance from Myah Selland and a strong defensive effort, the South Dakota State women's basketball team knocked off No. 10 Louisville, 65-55, Monday evening in the team's final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
Carson Camp enters transfer portal
USD sophomore quarterback, Carson Camp will enter the transfer portal, following his third season in Vermillion.
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
kynt1450.com
Heikes Farms Selected as South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year
Heikes Family Farms in Vermillion has been selected as the South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year. The Vermillion based farm was one of two finalists for the award, which was selected at the South Dakota Local Food Conference in Sturgis last week. Heidi Heikes with Heikes Farms commented...
dakotanewsnow.com
Decker Sales breaks ground on new 33,000 sqft facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Decker Sales broke ground on their new 33,000-square-foot facility. The business will focus on repairing heavy machinery and joins other companies in the area, such as Johnson Feed and Terex-Bidwell. When completed, Decker Sales will have ten full-time employees with the plan to expand to 20.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle grass fire near Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Southeastern South Dakota were kept busy with a grass fire Monday night. The Yankton Fire Department says crews were called to help the Crofton Fire Department just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire stretching along three-quarters of a mile...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman died Monday night after she was struck by a car while crossing the street near East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue in Sioux Falls. PREVIOUSLY: Authorities say the accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The woman...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lifelong friends host benefit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards
The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document. […] The post Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Don’t forget to vote for Rowan Grace tonight!
Tonight is the night! Rowan Grace will be performing live on The Voice. This means another round of voting. Show your support for Rapid City’s own super talented Rowan Grace!. Be sure to download The Voice app to vote for Rowan. Find the links here on our Rowan Grace...
KELOLAND TV
South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
Comments / 0