Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
rolltide.com
Volleyball Falls to Arkansas, Abby Marjama Moves into UA Top 10 in Aces
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Alabama fifth-year senior Abby Marjama moved into the single-season and career top 10 rankings in service aces in Sunday's match against Arkansas, as the Crimson Tide fell to the Razorbacks in three sets by scores of 18-25, 16-25 and 27-29. Needing three aces heading into Sunday's match between Alabama (9-19, 3-13 SEC) and Arkansas (17-8, 8-7 SEC), Abby Marjama finished the match with that number to move into the single-season and career top 10 at UA. Marjama has 66 aces this season, tying for 10th place with Nancy Woolsey (1979) and Erin Price (2002). The 66 aces are the most in a season for any Tide player since Mary Catherine Aune's 67 during the 2007 season. Marjama also ties Jennifer Bibber's (2000-03) career mark of 126 and is now just one shy of ninth-place Kryssi Daniels (2012-15). The 126 only reflects Marjama's total at Alabama, as she has accumulated 202 including her two seasons at UC Irvine.
bestofarkansassports.com
Against Creighton, Harassing Hogs Can Make Former Top Target Regret His Choice
For the first time since its famous showdown with Kentucky on Super Bowl Sunday in 1995, the Arkansas basketball team is set to play in a top-10 matchup during the regular season Tuesday night. Fresh off a beatdown of Louisville, the No. 9 Razorbacks will shift their focus to No....
KARK
Bumper Pool’s status unknown for rest of season
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool has battled injuries all season, but still managed to have a very productive season. Pool is second on the Razorbacks with 92 tackles, including 37 solo. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Pool is now the all-time leading tackler at Arkansas as he passed Tony Bua earlier this season. Pool has 441 career tackles at Arkansas, but will he get the opportunity to make another one? Sam Pittman was asked Monday what Pool’s injury is that has hampered him all season?
Sam Pittman expects 'lot of action' for Arkansas in transfer portal soon
The transfer portal has changed the complexion of College Football in a big way, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been heavily involved in the evolution. The makeup of Arkansas' team changed drastically with several portal additions and departures following the 2021 season, and head coach Sam Pittman expects that process to heat up for the Hogs once again in the near future.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Importance of What Cameras Caught Sam Pittman Confiding to Bumper Pool
FAYETTEVILLE — Even with temperatures dipping below freezing Saturday night, it would be impossible to draw up a better Senior Day for Arkansas football. The Razorbacks sent their 22 seniors out in style, crushing No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27 in a game that really wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
nwahomepage.com
Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”
LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
rolltide.com
Alabama Advances To The Quarterfinals Of The NCAA Tournament With 3-1 Victory Over UC Irvine
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama's Felicia Knox scored a pair of goals to lead the No. 1 seed Alabama soccer team past UC Irvine, 3-1, in the third round of the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament Sunday at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. Ashlynn Serepca also found the back of the net...
KHBS
Bentonville Tigers to play in Arkansas 7A high school football semifinals
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Tigers football team has advanced to the Arkansas 7A semifinals. Bentonville will host Cabot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Conway will play at Bryant at the same time in the other semifinal game. The two winners will play at 6:30 p.m....
rolltide.com
Alabama Places a Program-Best Four Women on 2022 Cross Country All-America List
NEW ORLEANS – A program-best four Alabama women earned a place on the 2022 Cross Country All-America list, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Monday. Mercy Chelengat tallied her third All-America honor for cross country while Flomena Asekol and Amaris Tyynismaa both took...
cenlanow.com
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million
A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas police ask for public's help to arrest fan who stole Ole Miss player's helmet
Police in Arkansas are asking for the public’s help to identify the person believed to be responsible for stealing an Ole Miss helmet on Saturday. University of Arkansas police shared what appeared to be a surveillance image of a fan running, and shared contact information to help identify the person.
Rogers to spend $10 million on park renovation
The Rogers City Council votes to spend $10 million from the general fund reserves to renovate Northwest Park.
Whole Foods to open store in Rogers
A development firm plans to bring a Whole Foods Market store to Benton County.
thisismysouth.com
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)
You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
Authorities release details in case of missing Arkansas teen after AMBER Alert canceled
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 14-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert search has been found.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Police: Fatal crash in McDonald County claims one life
One man is dead following a November 20th crash near Route E just 7 miles northeast of Bella Vista, Arkansas in McDonald County.
