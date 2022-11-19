ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

rolltide.com

Volleyball Falls to Arkansas, Abby Marjama Moves into UA Top 10 in Aces

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Alabama fifth-year senior Abby Marjama moved into the single-season and career top 10 rankings in service aces in Sunday's match against Arkansas, as the Crimson Tide fell to the Razorbacks in three sets by scores of 18-25, 16-25 and 27-29. Needing three aces heading into Sunday's match between Alabama (9-19, 3-13 SEC) and Arkansas (17-8, 8-7 SEC), Abby Marjama finished the match with that number to move into the single-season and career top 10 at UA. Marjama has 66 aces this season, tying for 10th place with Nancy Woolsey (1979) and Erin Price (2002). The 66 aces are the most in a season for any Tide player since Mary Catherine Aune's 67 during the 2007 season. Marjama also ties Jennifer Bibber's (2000-03) career mark of 126 and is now just one shy of ninth-place Kryssi Daniels (2012-15). The 126 only reflects Marjama's total at Alabama, as she has accumulated 202 including her two seasons at UC Irvine.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KARK

Bumper Pool’s status unknown for rest of season

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool has battled injuries all season, but still managed to have a very productive season. Pool is second on the Razorbacks with 92 tackles, including 37 solo. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Pool is now the all-time leading tackler at Arkansas as he passed Tony Bua earlier this season. Pool has 441 career tackles at Arkansas, but will he get the opportunity to make another one? Sam Pittman was asked Monday what Pool’s injury is that has hampered him all season?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Sam Pittman expects 'lot of action' for Arkansas in transfer portal soon

The transfer portal has changed the complexion of College Football in a big way, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been heavily involved in the evolution. The makeup of Arkansas' team changed drastically with several portal additions and departures following the 2021 season, and head coach Sam Pittman expects that process to heat up for the Hogs once again in the near future.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”

LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million

A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
SPRINGDALE, AR
thisismysouth.com

Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE

