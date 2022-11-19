FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Alabama fifth-year senior Abby Marjama moved into the single-season and career top 10 rankings in service aces in Sunday's match against Arkansas, as the Crimson Tide fell to the Razorbacks in three sets by scores of 18-25, 16-25 and 27-29. Needing three aces heading into Sunday's match between Alabama (9-19, 3-13 SEC) and Arkansas (17-8, 8-7 SEC), Abby Marjama finished the match with that number to move into the single-season and career top 10 at UA. Marjama has 66 aces this season, tying for 10th place with Nancy Woolsey (1979) and Erin Price (2002). The 66 aces are the most in a season for any Tide player since Mary Catherine Aune's 67 during the 2007 season. Marjama also ties Jennifer Bibber's (2000-03) career mark of 126 and is now just one shy of ninth-place Kryssi Daniels (2012-15). The 126 only reflects Marjama's total at Alabama, as she has accumulated 202 including her two seasons at UC Irvine.

