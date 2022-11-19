Read full article on original website
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 23 at Buffalo
Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday following a two-game absence due to illness. Tarasenko practiced during an optional morning skate in Buffalo ahead of the team's 6 p.m. CT meeting with the Sabres (BSMW, 101 ESPN). The Blues are likely to have defenseman Torey Krug...
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Minnesota Wild to Honor Bob Kurtz on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will honor retired radio play-by-play announcer Bob Kurtz on Saturday, Feb. 11, when the team hosts the New Jerseys Devils at 7 p.m. on Bob Kurtz Night. The Wild will celebrate Kurtz's broadcasting career throughout the game on Feb. 11. The first 10,000...
NHL
PODCAST: Hossa Reflects on Favorite Moments as a Blackhawk
Returning to Chicago for his jersey retirement, No. 81 tells some stories about his time with the Blackhawks. The only No. 81 Marian Hossa sat down with Caley Chelios, Colby Cohen and Chris Vosters to talk about his time as a Blackhawk and what it means to have his number retired by the team.
NHL
Panthers Announce 2022 Black Friday Ticket Offers and Merchandise Offers
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today their 2022 Black Friday Specials and exclusive offers for FlaTeamShop.com. From Nov. 23-27, fans can purchase a Black Friday ticket special offer which includes tickets starting at $13 in the Upper Level, $16 in Nextiva Club Level and $23 in the Lower Level for select Panthers home games. Please click hereto purchase now. This offer is available online only.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Avalanche
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (away), Jan. 5 (home), Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 76-65-15-13 all-time against the Avalanche franchise including a 36-34-8-6 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-3-3 in their last 10 games vs Colorado (2-2-1...
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
BLOG: Hossa Recalls Biggest Goal in his Career
The Blackhawks legend reflects on the many goals he's scored and accomplished in his Hall of Fame career. Scoring over 1,100 points during his 19-year NHL career, Marian Hossa is a man of many goals (529 to be exact). Back in Chicago for his jersey retirement ceremony, Hossa reflected this past weekend on the most important goals - both the metaphorical and literal ones - throughout his career.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Oshie could return for Capitals against Flyers
Jones expected back for Blackhawks; Greenway in for Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. T.J. Oshie could play for the Capitals when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET;...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Matej Blumel to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Matej Blumel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Blumel, 22, has appeared in six games with Dallas and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on...
NHL
Prospects Report: November 22, 2022
The Iowa Wild went 1-2 in their weekend three-game set, falling to Milwaukee twice and beating Chicago on Sunday. In the first game against Milwaukee, Iowa fell 6-1. F Steven Fogarty was the lone goal scorer for Iowa, G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 28-of-34 shots faced. In the second meeting against...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3
From a lack of high-danger chances to more goals for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss in Columbus. Even with sizeable advantages in both shot attempts and scoring chances, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak hit three games with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Red Wings players and alumni go all-in for a good cause
DETROIT -- Several Detroit Red Wings players and alumni went all-in for a good cause on Monday night by participating in the 13th Annual MotorCity Casino Hotel's Red Wings Charity Poker Tournament. With event proceeds benefitting the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, the popular Texas Hold 'Em tournament pitted more than...
NHL
Coyotes Partner with Junior Achievement to Help Teach Life Skills
Volunteers met at Joseph Zito Elementary School to share experiences and promote skillsets needed to succeed in a global economy. Volunteers from the Arizona Coyotes met up at Joseph Zito Elementary School in Phoenix last Friday, hoping to teach life skills and offer advice through sharing their own personal experiences.
