We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Decorating the walls of a rental can often present challenges: Does the landlord allow paint, or do the walls need to be kept pristine white? Are you permitted to hang decor with nails and screws? Can you circumvent the rules with a bit of peel-and-stick wallpaper? All of these considerations don’t really come into play when you own a home, but the challenge of personalizing a rented space is always one that yields the most creative and interesting results.

4 DAYS AGO