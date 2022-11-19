ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has been benched by the New York Jets and the underachieving quarterback will be replaced by Mike White as the starter Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday after evaluating and discussing the situation with his assistants. “Zach’s career here is not over,” Saleh said, adding that the plan is to have the second-year quarterback “reset” with the hope Wilson plays again this season. “This is not putting a nail in his coffin.” Joe Flacco will serve as White’s backup, and Wilson will not be active against the Bears.
On3.com

Rocky Top Roundtable: Vanderbilt

Tennessee will look to finish with ten regular season wins for the first time since 2003 on Saturday when they close out the 2022 season in Nashville. The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) end the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) with a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
On3.com

Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr: Episode 27

Inside the 20: On today’s episode of Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr — an Auburn Live podcast — we focus on the Tigers’ efforts on the trail. *Auburn on Saturday will travel to Alabama for the annual Iron Bowl. Several recruits will be at the game, including top Auburn targets like Reuben Bain, Qua Russaw, James Smith and Tyler Scott.
