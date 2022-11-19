ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Missouri faces sixth test of season in Coastal Carolina

Missouri men’s basketball overcame a tenacious zone defense by Mississippi Valley State to cruise to a second-half blowout win Sunday, improving to 5-0. Now, the Tigers face a quick turnaround and welcome Coastal Carolina to Mizzou Arena on Wednesday. The game tips off at 6 p.m. and can be...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale

Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Columbia Missourian

Tigers survive early offensive scares, win big against Delta Devils

Missouri men’s basketball led by just three points at halftime to a Mississippi Valley State team that came out tenacious and made the Tigers uncomfortable early. However, MU weathered a tricky Delta Devils' defensive scheme , bursting out in transition in the second half to secure a 83-62 win.
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

MU coaching staff braces for transfer storm

During his weekly press conference Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz issued what could be seen as a plea to some of his players who might consider entering the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. “There’s gonna be players who leave our program, and I love ‘em dearly,” Drinkwitz said....
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri reportedly changes play-caller, sees notable offensive improvement

Missouri has made a chance to its offensive play-caller, and the Tigers have already seen a notable improvement in its production. Eli Drinkwitz gave up play-calling duties after he revealed about a month ago that he’d be open to it. Drinkwitz had called plays since he was hired at Missouri ahead of the 2020 season. Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, a former offensive coordinator at Washington, was elevated to offensive play-caller for the Tigers and has handled offensive play-calling duties in the team’s last 2 games, sources told On3.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU volleyball swept in straight sets

Missouri volleyball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center in straight sets — 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. The loss came a day after the Tigers swept the Aggies for their second Southeastern Conference win.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers dance with Delta Devils, come out on top

The Missouri men's basketball team outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second period, pulling away from what had been a tight game and securing an 83-62 win over the Delta Devils on Sunday night. The win meant the Tigers improved to 5-0 to start the season. The Tigers were...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman defeats Blue Springs South in season opener

Hickman boys basketball began its quest for a third straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title on the right track with a 71-55 win over Blue Springs South on Monday. Three Kewpies finished in double-digit scoring in the victory. Josiah Griffith led the scoring with 18, Brock Camp added 16, and...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
abc17news.com

Sunday Sit-down with Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 Sports Director Nathalie Jones brought on Mizzou women's basketball alums Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham in this week's edition of Sunday Sit-down. You can watch the full conversation ahead of the first-ever Sophie Cunningham Classic at Columbia College in the video player above.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mid-Missouri LGBTQ community shaken by weekend shooting in Colorado

Roughly 45 members and allies of the LGBTQ community gathered Tuesday night in Columbia to mourn the victims of a shooting that took place in a Colorado nightclub over the weekend. Five people were killed and several injured after a gunman opened fire late Saturday evening at Club Q, a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location

A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade

It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
CHICAGO, IL

