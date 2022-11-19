Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Columbia Missourian
Missouri faces sixth test of season in Coastal Carolina
Missouri men’s basketball overcame a tenacious zone defense by Mississippi Valley State to cruise to a second-half blowout win Sunday, improving to 5-0. Now, the Tigers face a quick turnaround and welcome Coastal Carolina to Mizzou Arena on Wednesday. The game tips off at 6 p.m. and can be...
The 2023 Missouri Tigers Basketball Recruiting Class adds Danny Stephens
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers basketball program collected another win, with the commitment of Danny Stephens of Augusta, Ill. This is the fourth member scheduled to join the Tigers next season in Columbia, MO. Stephens is a 6-7 small forward, who currently attends Southeastern High School in Augusta. Stephens...
Columbia Missourian
More than Battle Line Trophy on the line for MU football
Missouri plays in quite a few football rivalry games each year. There’s the Mayor’s Cup against South Carolina, which eventually ends up in either Columbia, Missouri, or Columbia, South Carolina.
Columbia Missourian
Frank's scoring, stingy defense power Missouri women's basketball past Wake Forest
Senior forward Hayley Frank led the way offensively and Missouri’s defense held Wake Forest below 30% shooting in a 69-47 win over the Demon Deacons on Monday in Nassau, Bahamas. The Tigers’ 22-point win in the opener of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship is their largest margin of...
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale
Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers survive early offensive scares, win big against Delta Devils
Missouri men’s basketball led by just three points at halftime to a Mississippi Valley State team that came out tenacious and made the Tigers uncomfortable early. However, MU weathered a tricky Delta Devils' defensive scheme , bursting out in transition in the second half to secure a 83-62 win.
thecutoffnews.com
MU coaching staff braces for transfer storm
During his weekly press conference Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz issued what could be seen as a plea to some of his players who might consider entering the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. “There’s gonna be players who leave our program, and I love ‘em dearly,” Drinkwitz said....
Columbia Missourian
Strong second-half surge helps Missouri pull away from Mississippi Valley State
After a narrow first half, Missouri outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second to pull away for an 83-62 victory Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers improved to 5-0 on the season and 23-0 all-time versus the Southwestern Athletic Conference. A key piece in the 21-point victory was Missouri...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri reportedly changes play-caller, sees notable offensive improvement
Missouri has made a chance to its offensive play-caller, and the Tigers have already seen a notable improvement in its production. Eli Drinkwitz gave up play-calling duties after he revealed about a month ago that he’d be open to it. Drinkwitz had called plays since he was hired at Missouri ahead of the 2020 season. Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, a former offensive coordinator at Washington, was elevated to offensive play-caller for the Tigers and has handled offensive play-calling duties in the team’s last 2 games, sources told On3.
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball swept in straight sets
Missouri volleyball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center in straight sets — 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. The loss came a day after the Tigers swept the Aggies for their second Southeastern Conference win.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers dance with Delta Devils, come out on top
The Missouri men's basketball team outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second period, pulling away from what had been a tight game and securing an 83-62 win over the Delta Devils on Sunday night. The win meant the Tigers improved to 5-0 to start the season. The Tigers were...
Columbia Missourian
Griffith leads Hickman boys basketball to second straight win
Hickman boys basketball won its second game of the season, defeating Blue Springs 68-39 on Tuesday in Columbia. Josiah Griffith hit five 3s and led the Kewpies in scoring with 17 points.
abc17news.com
Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman defeats Blue Springs South in season opener
Hickman boys basketball began its quest for a third straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title on the right track with a 71-55 win over Blue Springs South on Monday. Three Kewpies finished in double-digit scoring in the victory. Josiah Griffith led the scoring with 18, Brock Camp added 16, and...
abc17news.com
Sunday Sit-down with Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 Sports Director Nathalie Jones brought on Mizzou women's basketball alums Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham in this week's edition of Sunday Sit-down. You can watch the full conversation ahead of the first-ever Sophie Cunningham Classic at Columbia College in the video player above.
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri LGBTQ community shaken by weekend shooting in Colorado
Roughly 45 members and allies of the LGBTQ community gathered Tuesday night in Columbia to mourn the victims of a shooting that took place in a Colorado nightclub over the weekend. Five people were killed and several injured after a gunman opened fire late Saturday evening at Club Q, a...
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location
A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade
It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
Man arrested for fatal shooting during dice game in Mississippi
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher […]
