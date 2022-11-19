Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
golobos.com
Lobos Take on CSU in Finale at Ft. Collins
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One left, and it features a 2-9 Lobo team against a 2-9 Colorado State team on national television on a Friday afternoon on Black Friday. One might think that isn’t all that enticing, but this should be a football game that is ripe with story lines, and ripe with a chance for each team to enter the offseason on a winning note.
golobos.com
Announcement Regarding UNM-NMSU Men's Basketball Games
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced that in consultation with UNM’s campus administration and the administration of New Mexico State University, the men’s basketball game between the Lobos and the NMSU Aggies that was to have taken place on November 19 at The Pit, and the subsequent return game slated for December 3 at the Pan American Center will not be played and have been canceled.
golobos.com
Franklin named USTFCCCA Mountain Region Coach of the Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Three days after leading New Mexico’s women’s cross country team to a runner-up finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships, head coach Joe Franklin has been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Mountain Region Coach of the Year. Franklin,...
golobos.com
Five Lobos Score in Double Figures in Win over WNMU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— With eight players available for Tuesday night’s contest against Western New Mexico, the Lobo women’s basketball team collectively found a way for a 93-57 victory. All eight players scored with five players finishing in double figures, led by a career-high 22 points and six three-pointers...
golobos.com
Lobos Open MW Championships Wednesday with Utah State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The culmination of 28 matches has led to tournament time for the Lobo volleyball team. Entering as the No. 5-seed, UNM opens up the Mountain West Volleyball Championships on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. MT in Fort Collins, Colorado against a familiar opponent in No. 4-seed Utah State, a team that the Lobos played less than a week ago on Nov. 17.
golobos.com
McGruder and LaTora Duff Record Double-Doubles as Lobos Fall in Overtime to Arizona State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For the second time this week, the Lobo women’s basketball team faced overtime, this time against Pac-12 opponent Arizona State on Sunday with UNM coming up short in the 83-77 final. Shaiquel McGruder led the Lobos with 24 points, 20 of which came in the third...
CBS Sports
New Mexico women's basketball player Brooke Berry leaves team because of gun violence concerns
New Mexico women's basketball freshman Brooke Berry left the program this week because of gun violence concerns in Albuquerque. Her decision comes shortly after the men's basketball rivalry game against the New Mexico State Aggies was postponed -- and eventually canceled -- because of a shooting incident involving an NMSU player on the UNM campus.
golobos.com
Lobo Women’s Golf Signs Ciara Rushmer to 2023 Recruiting Class
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico women’s golf program announced today that Ciara Rushmer has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Lobos next season. A native of Essex, England, she will be a member of the 2023-24 freshman class for the Lobos. “Ciara is one...
Affidavit: Clash at NMSU vs. UNM football game led to deadly shooting setup
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said Brandon Travis’s roommate was involved in Saturday morning’s incident. KTSM has learned that that was inaccurate and has corrected it. KTSM regrets the error. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An affidavit obtained by KTSM Monday morning identifies at least one other suspect in the deadly shooting […]
rrobserver.com
Shootout at University of New Mexico campus linked to earlier fight at Lobo-Aggie football game
The shootout between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a University of New Mexico student on UNM’s campus early Saturday morning started as a plot to get revenge for a fight that happened at a football game in Las Cruces over a month earlier, according to court documents.
rrobserver.com
Signing Day at Dions? Rio Rancho Soccer player signs letter of intent for D1 school
Rio Rancho High School senior Olivia Roskos poses for a picture with her family. Roskos signed her letter of intent to play soccer at UTEP. (Daniel Zuniga/Observer) Rio Rancho soccer player and Rio Rancho High School senior Olivia Roskos recently signed her letter of intent to play D1 soccer at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).
UNM students comment on campus homicide
Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital. New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu confirmed Sunday that “one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM campus. “We also know that another person has lost their life following that altercation... Some of our athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete,” Arvizu added in a letter to students, parents, employees, alumni and fans. “NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.”
KRQE News 13
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kjzz.org
Kris Mayes defeats Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race
Kris Mayes For Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General. Kris Mayes and Abraham Hamadeh are running for Arizona attorney general. All outstanding ballots in Maricopa County and across the state of Arizona have now been counted. With that, the unofficial tally released Monday reveals Democrat Kris Mayes has defeated...
KRQE News 13
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Hall of Fame recognizes New Mexico Musicians at upcoming award show
The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame was established to recognize the contributions of those who have had a significant impact on the evolution, development, and perpetuation of New Mexico music. Each year since 2003, a select few are inducted into the hall of fame, and this year’s ceremony is right around the corner.
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Comments / 0