ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

Lobos Take on CSU in Finale at Ft. Collins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One left, and it features a 2-9 Lobo team against a 2-9 Colorado State team on national television on a Friday afternoon on Black Friday. One might think that isn’t all that enticing, but this should be a football game that is ripe with story lines, and ripe with a chance for each team to enter the offseason on a winning note.
FORT COLLINS, CO
golobos.com

Announcement Regarding UNM-NMSU Men's Basketball Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced that in consultation with UNM’s campus administration and the administration of New Mexico State University, the men’s basketball game between the Lobos and the NMSU Aggies that was to have taken place on November 19 at The Pit, and the subsequent return game slated for December 3 at the Pan American Center will not be played and have been canceled.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Franklin named USTFCCCA Mountain Region Coach of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Three days after leading New Mexico’s women’s cross country team to a runner-up finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships, head coach Joe Franklin has been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Mountain Region Coach of the Year. Franklin,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Five Lobos Score in Double Figures in Win over WNMU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— With eight players available for Tuesday night’s contest against Western New Mexico, the Lobo women’s basketball team collectively found a way for a 93-57 victory. All eight players scored with five players finishing in double figures, led by a career-high 22 points and six three-pointers...
SILVER CITY, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Open MW Championships Wednesday with Utah State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The culmination of 28 matches has led to tournament time for the Lobo volleyball team. Entering as the No. 5-seed, UNM opens up the Mountain West Volleyball Championships on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. MT in Fort Collins, Colorado against a familiar opponent in No. 4-seed Utah State, a team that the Lobos played less than a week ago on Nov. 17.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobo Women’s Golf Signs Ciara Rushmer to 2023 Recruiting Class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico women’s golf program announced today that Ciara Rushmer has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Lobos next season. A native of Essex, England, she will be a member of the 2023-24 freshman class for the Lobos. “Ciara is one...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital. New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu confirmed Sunday that “one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM campus. “We also know that another person has lost their life following that altercation... Some of our athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete,” Arvizu added in a letter to students, parents, employees, alumni and fans. “NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family

Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kjzz.org

Kris Mayes defeats Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race

Kris Mayes For Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General. Kris Mayes and Abraham Hamadeh are running for Arizona attorney general. All outstanding ballots in Maricopa County and across the state of Arizona have now been counted. With that, the unofficial tally released Monday reveals Democrat Kris Mayes has defeated...
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide

New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy