Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
A Conversation with Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco's District Attorney
Scott and Marisa discuss San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' first few months in office and her election victory. Then, they revisit their July conversation with Jenkins, who talked about the loss of her son, her path to becoming the city's top prosecutor and her vision for the office.
KQED
Performing Arts Troupe Creates Community For Students Of Color
African American Theater Arts Troupe Encourages High Schoolers To Consider College. For more than 20 years, the African American Theater Arts Troupe at UC Santa Cruz has provides a sense of community for Black students on campus while also celebrating Black playwrights. Often, it’s the first time Black students see plays that explore life experiences they can relate to.
Comments / 6