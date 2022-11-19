Read full article on original website
Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Moved To FS1
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is once again slated to air on FS1 instead of FOX. Pwinsider is reporting that the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 PM EST that night.
Jade Cargill’s Feud With Bow Wow To Continue On Tomorrow’s Dynamite
The online feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and hip hop star Bow Wow spilled over into real life over the weekend. Now, it looks like it will continue tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that as part of tomorrow night’s Dynamite lineup, we will get an update...
Jeff Jarrett Looks Back On His AEW Full Gear Match
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently took to his “My World” podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Jarrett discussed his match at AEW Full Gear this past weekend, and how special it was to him. Here’s what he had to say:. “This...
3 Matches Announced For The WWE NXT Deadline Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we’ve got three matches announced for the upcoming NXT Deadline pay-per-view event. You can check out the updated card for NXT Deadline 2022 below:. Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge:. Five Competitors TBA. Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge:. Five Competitors TBA. NXT...
WWE NXT Results for November 22, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
Tyrus Reacts To Being The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Ever
Newly-crowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald to discuss being the largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the history of the company, wearing the title when he appears on FOX News’ Gutfield, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Reggie Returns To WWE TV On NXT As SCRYPTS
Reggie made his return to WWE TV this week, debuting on NXT as SCRYPTS. SCRYPTS made his in-ring debut for NXT by defeating Guru Raaj in a singles match. SCRYPTS has been teased for WWE TV for several weeks now, but there was never any news as to who it would be.
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Is Reinvigorated By His AEW Run
During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” Renee Paquette commented on Jon Moxley and his time in WWE after The Shield, how her husband is reinvigorated by his AEW run, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
AEW Announces Symphony Series II Release For December
All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release today, announcing the upcoming release of AEW Symphony: Series II:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. — Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (11/22/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Carmelo Hayes. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
AEW Trademarks ‘AEW Together,’ Watch AEW Dark (Video)
On November 18, AEW filed for the trademark “AEW Together.” The term was trademarked for merchandise. It’s described as follows:. Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops. This week’s episode of AEW Dark is...
Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why he recently booked Colt Cabana to face off against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, and whether it was a parting shot at CM Punk. Of course, there have been some rumors that CM Punk went...
Tony Khan Discusses Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan commented on reaching out to the band Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ for The Elite’s entrance. The AEW President believes there’s a “good chance” the company will be using it again in the future. He said,
Tony Khan Isn’t Interested In Making Ring Of Honor A YouTube Series
Tony Khan isn’t interested in making Ring of Honor a YouTube series – at least not yet. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he believes the Ring of Honor brand is valuable enough that it can get its own TV series. While Khan...
Booker T On Which Direction He Thinks AEW Should Go After Full Gear
During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his opinion about AEW’s future after All Out and Full Gear. The five-time WCW champion believes the attention needs to be drawn away from the backstage drama and targeted more on the in-ring product. He said,
Johnny Gargano Gets New Remixed Theme On WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano debuted a new theme song on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. On Monday night, Gargano came out to a remixed version of his song, “Rebel Heart,” prior to his match Omos. He was initially set to face off against The Miz, but Miz claimed...
Notes On Live Attendance & Gate For Full Gear, Estimated PPV Buys
Courtesy of Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, we have more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced on Saturday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.
Bryan Danielson Plans To End His Full-Time Wrestling Run In 2024, MJF Reacts
During his appearance on Ron Funches’ “One Fall” podcast, the American Dragon Bryan Danielson spoke about when he plans to end his run as a full-time competitor. Danielson stated that he plans to stop competing full-time by the time his AEW contract is up in 2024, a year that definitely holds a lot of interest for the new AEW World Champion MJF.
Percy Watson Calls WWE “Safe” With Triple H – Open To Royal Rumble Return
Ex-WWE Superstar Percy Watson believes that the promotion is safe in the hands of Triple H. The Game took over as Head of Creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon and has replaced John Laurinaitis as Head of Talent Relations. Watson, who was with WWE from 2009 to 2013 and...
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced Sol Ruca will face Zoey Stark tonight on NXT. The company sent out the following to hype the bout:. The NXT Women’s division has been put on notice. Zoey Stark is the hunter, and they are the prey. Despite that warning, Sol Ruca isn’t backing down from a fight, as she took to TikTok to respond to Stark’s remarks from last Tuesday.
