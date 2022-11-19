Prep football: Complete list of semifinal pairings, quarterfinal scores

Piedmont vs. Gordo Friday night sights. Photo by Bill Wilson

State football playoff pairings for this week's semifinals and scores from Friday's quarterfinals.

SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

CLASS 1A

Leroy (11-1) at Millry (12-1)

Coosa Christian (9-4) at Pickens County (10-3), Reform

CLASS 2A

Highland Home (12-1) at B.B. Comer (11-2), Sylacauga

Pisgah (11-2) at Fyffe (13-0)

CLASS 3A

Saint James (11-2) at Mobile Christian (6-7)

Sylvania (10-3) at Piedmont (11-2)

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (12-1) at Montgomery Catholic (13-0)

Oneonta (11-1) at Cherokee County (11-2), Centre

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (11-1) at Faith Academy (11-2), Mobile

Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Ramsay (11-2), Birmingham

CLASS 6A

Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0), Semmes

Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-1)

2022 SUPER 7 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn University

(All Games televised live over the AHSAA/APTV Network

and live streamed over the NFHS Network)

Wednesday, Nov. 30 Schedule

AHSAA GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL

Super 7 Finals

Oxford (15-3) vs. Auburn (14-1), 2 p.m.

BOYS’ SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 7A

Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m.

Super 7 Championships

Thursday, Dec. 1 Schedule

CLASS 3A Finals, 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A Finals, 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A Finals, 7 p.m.

Super 7 Championships

Friday, Dec. 2 Schedule

CLASS 4A Finals, 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A Finals, 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A Finals, 7 p.m.

AHSAA 2022 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Third-Round Results

CLASS 1A

Leroy (11-1) 42, Brantley (10-3) 14

Millry (12-1) 41, Sweet Water (9-3) 6

Pickens County (10-3) 40, Marion County (9-4) 14

Coosa Christian (9-4) 46, Lynn (11-2) 29

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (11-2) 28, Reeltown (10-2) 22

Highland Home (12-1) 19, Clarke County (7-6) 0

Fyffe (13-0) 35, Tuscaloosa Academy (10-3) 7

Pisgah (11-2) 26, Aliceville (11-2) 22

CLASS 3A

Saint James (11-2) 40, Thomasville (9-4) 15

Mobile Christian (6-7) 27, Pike County (8-4) 7

Sylvania (10-3) 27, Geraldine (8-5) 7

Piedmont (11-2) 27, Gordo (11-2) 14

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (12-1) 35, Anniston (11-1) 28

Montgomery Catholic (13-0) 21, Handley (11-2) 14

Oneonta (11-1) 62, Deshler (12-1) 21

Cherokee County (11-2) 35, Randolph (10-3) 21

CLASS 5A

Faith Academy (11-2) 20, Gulf Shores (11-2) 14

Charles Henderson (11-1) 19, UMS-Wright (12-1) 16

Pleasant Grove (11-1) 41, Arab (11-2) 38 (2 OT)

Ramsay (11-2) 27, Leeds (10-2) 19

CLASS 6A

Saraland (12-1) 57, Homewood (10-3) 56 (OT)

Theodore (13-0) 28, St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-6) 0

Mountain Brook (11-2) 49, Hartselle (12-1) 30

Muscle Shoals (11-1) 38, Gardendale (9-4) 7

CLASS 7A

Semifinals

Auburn (12-1) 14, Central-Phenix City (10-3) 13

Thompson (10-3) 40, Hoover (11-2) 10

AHSAA GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL

Semifinals

Auburn 13, Hoover 0

Oxford 18, Vestavia Hills 6