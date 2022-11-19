Prep football: Complete list of semifinal pairings, quarterfinal scores
State football playoff pairings for this week's semifinals and scores from Friday's quarterfinals.
SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 1A
Leroy (11-1) at Millry (12-1)
Coosa Christian (9-4) at Pickens County (10-3), Reform
CLASS 2A
Highland Home (12-1) at B.B. Comer (11-2), Sylacauga
Pisgah (11-2) at Fyffe (13-0)
CLASS 3A
Saint James (11-2) at Mobile Christian (6-7)
Sylvania (10-3) at Piedmont (11-2)
CLASS 4A
Andalusia (12-1) at Montgomery Catholic (13-0)
Oneonta (11-1) at Cherokee County (11-2), Centre
CLASS 5A
Charles Henderson (11-1) at Faith Academy (11-2), Mobile
Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Ramsay (11-2), Birmingham
CLASS 6A
Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0), Semmes
Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-1)
2022 SUPER 7 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn University
(All Games televised live over the AHSAA/APTV Network
and live streamed over the NFHS Network)
Wednesday, Nov. 30 Schedule
AHSAA GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL
Super 7 Finals
Oxford (15-3) vs. Auburn (14-1), 2 p.m.
BOYS’ SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 7A
Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m.
Super 7 Championships
Thursday, Dec. 1 Schedule
CLASS 3A Finals, 11 a.m.
CLASS 1A Finals, 3 p.m.
CLASS 5A Finals, 7 p.m.
Super 7 Championships
Friday, Dec. 2 Schedule
CLASS 4A Finals, 11 a.m.
CLASS 2A Finals, 3 p.m.
CLASS 6A Finals, 7 p.m.
AHSAA 2022 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Third-Round Results
CLASS 1A
Leroy (11-1) 42, Brantley (10-3) 14
Millry (12-1) 41, Sweet Water (9-3) 6
Pickens County (10-3) 40, Marion County (9-4) 14
Coosa Christian (9-4) 46, Lynn (11-2) 29
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer (11-2) 28, Reeltown (10-2) 22
Highland Home (12-1) 19, Clarke County (7-6) 0
Fyffe (13-0) 35, Tuscaloosa Academy (10-3) 7
Pisgah (11-2) 26, Aliceville (11-2) 22
CLASS 3A
Saint James (11-2) 40, Thomasville (9-4) 15
Mobile Christian (6-7) 27, Pike County (8-4) 7
Sylvania (10-3) 27, Geraldine (8-5) 7
Piedmont (11-2) 27, Gordo (11-2) 14
CLASS 4A
Andalusia (12-1) 35, Anniston (11-1) 28
Montgomery Catholic (13-0) 21, Handley (11-2) 14
Oneonta (11-1) 62, Deshler (12-1) 21
Cherokee County (11-2) 35, Randolph (10-3) 21
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (11-2) 20, Gulf Shores (11-2) 14
Charles Henderson (11-1) 19, UMS-Wright (12-1) 16
Pleasant Grove (11-1) 41, Arab (11-2) 38 (2 OT)
Ramsay (11-2) 27, Leeds (10-2) 19
CLASS 6A
Saraland (12-1) 57, Homewood (10-3) 56 (OT)
Theodore (13-0) 28, St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-6) 0
Mountain Brook (11-2) 49, Hartselle (12-1) 30
Muscle Shoals (11-1) 38, Gardendale (9-4) 7
CLASS 7A
Semifinals
Auburn (12-1) 14, Central-Phenix City (10-3) 13
Thompson (10-3) 40, Hoover (11-2) 10
AHSAA GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL
Semifinals
Auburn 13, Hoover 0
Oxford 18, Vestavia Hills 6
Comments / 0