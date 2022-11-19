Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
This Mavericks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Some ideas are better in theory than in practice. Some decisions that NBA teams make can be the same. For example, look at communism. In theory, it should be perfect – equality certainly has some intrinsic appeal. In practice, it’s usually fraught with issues. On paper, they should...
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki reveals how Kobe Bryant recruited him to Lakers
Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest international NBA player of all time and one of the biggest stars in league history. Although he spent the entirety of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, there was a point where his services seemed to be for sale. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant...
This Mavs-Nets Trade Features Christian Wood
Sometimes, people rush to make judgements. We do the same when it comes to NBA players. It’s a bad habit. You may get 5 minutes into a movie and feel bored. Stick it out. For all you know, it’s going to be your favorite film by the time it’s over.
This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Reggie Bullock
Have you ever been in a slump? NBA players get in slumps too. Of course you have. Everyone gets in a slump sometimes. For a long stretch, it may feel like nothing is going your way. They may be among the most consistent shooters in the NBA. Suddenly, they seem...
Look: Dez Bryant Not Happy With Cowboys Tight End
The Dallas Cowboys saw an early opportunity to take a 6-point lead fall out of their hands - or in this case, one hand. And Dez Bryant was fuming when he saw it. Early in the first quarter of today's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys had the ball deep in Vikings territory after a turnover. But while in the redzone, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tried to float the ball to tight end Dalton Schultz in the endzone.
atozsports.com
Bears: The NFL must alter the way Justin Fields is officiated
If the NFL really wants to protect its stars, officials should start to pay closer attention to what’s going on with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It’s been a tumultuous season for NFL officials so far. Unfortunately, that trend continued in Sunday’s game between the Bears and the hosting Atlanta Falcons.
atozsports.com
Cowboys found unlikely breakthrough to fix urgent problem
After a miraculous catch in Week 10, wide receiver Justin Jefferson entered Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys as one of the most hyped players in the NFL. He’s earned it. The Minnesota Vikings wideout has been one of the best at his position since entering the league and his team has found ways to make him the go-to guy on offense.
Week 12 NFL power rankings: How much does Dallas Cowboys' dominant win boost them?
The Cowboys crushed the Vikings 40-3 to re-establish themselves in the NFC's pecking order. Does it mean Dallas is back in power poll's top five, too?
Stephen Jones on a big Cowboys bounce back win, meeting with OBJ, Michael Gallup
The Cowboys got over the Green Bay loss in a big way by throttling the Vikings 40-3. Team EVP Stephen Jones joined K&C to talk about how the team was able to bounce back in a big way, if they are meeting with Odell Beckham Jr. soon, and more!
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ star got back to what he does best on Sunday
Micah Parsons is a versatile player who can do it all for the Dallas Cowboys. But the contrast between his performance against the Green Bay Packers and the one versus the Minnesota Vikings leaves one thing clear. The Cowboys defender is better off rushing the passer. After playing only 10...
atozsports.com
Chiefs lose offensive weapon
Kansas City Chiefs starting running-back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with an apparent ankle injury midway through the game against the Chargers. Ultimately he would later be ruled out, for the rest of the game. Rookie Isiah Pacheco has recently taken quite the workload in terms of reps for Kansas City....
This Nets-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
What matters more: talent or character? Most NBA fans will say talent. They’re probably right. All told, the basketball games are settled on the basketball floor. At the same time, character is important too. Sometimes, bad character can keep a player from reaching their potential. If you need evidence, just look at the Brooklyn Nets.
What if the Texas Rangers Miss Out on Pitching?
The Texas Rangers need rotation help, but what if they miss out during this winter? What if no free agent pitcher wants to come here?. Does Chris Young, Bruce Bochy and the rest of the front office have a backup plan? I know it’s not pleasant to talk about, but it is a small possibility.
atozsports.com
Caleb Shudak brings a new element to the Titans’ kicking game
Tennessee Titans rookie kicker Caleb Shudak was activated off of the PUP list by the Titans on Tuesday, as the kicking situation for Sunday’s game vs. Cincinnati is “to be determined,” per Mike Vrabel. Now, if you’ve never heard of Shudak, it’s hard to blame you. The...
atozsports.com
Breakout star has made the Dallas Cowboys a true championship contender
The Dallas Cowboys hammered the Minnesota Vikings in a statement victory on Sunday afternoon. Tony Pollard put the league on notice in the win. Pollard was excellent in all phases of the game. He was dynamic running the ball, electric catching passes, and gave the Vikings’ defense fits throughout the day. No matter what Minnesota did, Pollard had an answer.
Pepperdine at UCLA odds, picks and predictions
The Pepperdine Waves (4-1) and No. 17 UCLA Bruins (3-2) tussle in Los Angeles Wednesday with the opening tip at Pauley Pavilion at 10:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pepperdine vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
atozsports.com
Travis Kelce shows up two Hall of Famers after making NFL history vs. Chargers
As the yards, touchdowns, and most importantly, wins, continue to pile up, there is less and less doubt that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the best tight end to ever play in the NFL. Kelce had yet another monstrous night against the Los Angeles Chargers as he...
atozsports.com
Bills HC has team feeling extra special heading into the holiday showdown
The Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott have had plenty to be thankful for when playing on Thanksgiving over the years. The Bills have a 5-4-1 all-time record on Thanksgiving Day. McDermott has won both of his Turkey Day matchups pretty handedly since taking over at the helm. The...
atozsports.com
Bears: Key playmaker makes troubling comment about team’s resolve
Unfortunately, his Bears squad has been the subject of multiple excruciating losses this season. After Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago has now dropped six games by one score or less. Part of establishing a winning environment is overcoming adversity. “We know there’s always going to be...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs did something not many running backs can
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is many things, but more than anything else, he’s special. In Las Vegas’ overtime 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in Denver, he amassed 109 yards on 24 carries, looking every bit the dominant running back he’s been all season. However, on Sunday, Jacobs’ most notable achievement came early.
Comments / 0