Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Dirk Nowitzki reveals how Kobe Bryant recruited him to Lakers

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest international NBA player of all time and one of the biggest stars in league history. Although he spent the entirety of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, there was a point where his services seemed to be for sale. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Reggie Bullock

Have you ever been in a slump? NBA players get in slumps too. Of course you have. Everyone gets in a slump sometimes. For a long stretch, it may feel like nothing is going your way. They may be among the most consistent shooters in the NBA. Suddenly, they seem...
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Not Happy With Cowboys Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys saw an early opportunity to take a 6-point lead fall out of their hands - or in this case, one hand. And Dez Bryant was fuming when he saw it. Early in the first quarter of today's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys had the ball deep in Vikings territory after a turnover. But while in the redzone, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tried to float the ball to tight end Dalton Schultz in the endzone.
atozsports.com

Bears: The NFL must alter the way Justin Fields is officiated

If the NFL really wants to protect its stars, officials should start to pay closer attention to what’s going on with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It’s been a tumultuous season for NFL officials so far. Unfortunately, that trend continued in Sunday’s game between the Bears and the hosting Atlanta Falcons.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Cowboys found unlikely breakthrough to fix urgent problem

After a miraculous catch in Week 10, wide receiver Justin Jefferson entered Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys as one of the most hyped players in the NFL. He’s earned it. The Minnesota Vikings wideout has been one of the best at his position since entering the league and his team has found ways to make him the go-to guy on offense.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ star got back to what he does best on Sunday

Micah Parsons is a versatile player who can do it all for the Dallas Cowboys. But the contrast between his performance against the Green Bay Packers and the one versus the Minnesota Vikings leaves one thing clear. The Cowboys defender is better off rushing the passer. After playing only 10...
atozsports.com

Chiefs lose offensive weapon

Kansas City Chiefs starting running-back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with an apparent ankle injury midway through the game against the Chargers. Ultimately he would later be ruled out, for the rest of the game. Rookie Isiah Pacheco has recently taken quite the workload in terms of reps for Kansas City....
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell

What matters more: talent or character? Most NBA fans will say talent. They’re probably right. All told, the basketball games are settled on the basketball floor. At the same time, character is important too. Sometimes, bad character can keep a player from reaching their potential. If you need evidence, just look at the Brooklyn Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
Dallas Sports Nation

What if the Texas Rangers Miss Out on Pitching?

The Texas Rangers need rotation help, but what if they miss out during this winter? What if no free agent pitcher wants to come here?. Does Chris Young, Bruce Bochy and the rest of the front office have a backup plan? I know it’s not pleasant to talk about, but it is a small possibility.
atozsports.com

Caleb Shudak brings a new element to the Titans’ kicking game

Tennessee Titans rookie kicker Caleb Shudak was activated off of the PUP list by the Titans on Tuesday, as the kicking situation for Sunday’s game vs. Cincinnati is “to be determined,” per Mike Vrabel. Now, if you’ve never heard of Shudak, it’s hard to blame you. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Breakout star has made the Dallas Cowboys a true championship contender

The Dallas Cowboys hammered the Minnesota Vikings in a statement victory on Sunday afternoon. Tony Pollard put the league on notice in the win. Pollard was excellent in all phases of the game. He was dynamic running the ball, electric catching passes, and gave the Vikings’ defense fits throughout the day. No matter what Minnesota did, Pollard had an answer.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pepperdine at UCLA odds, picks and predictions

The Pepperdine Waves (4-1) and No. 17 UCLA Bruins (3-2) tussle in Los Angeles Wednesday with the opening tip at Pauley Pavilion at 10:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pepperdine vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
MALIBU, CA
atozsports.com

Bears: Key playmaker makes troubling comment about team’s resolve

Unfortunately, his Bears squad has been the subject of multiple excruciating losses this season. After Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago has now dropped six games by one score or less. Part of establishing a winning environment is overcoming adversity. “We know there’s always going to be...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs did something not many running backs can

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is many things, but more than anything else, he’s special. In Las Vegas’ overtime 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in Denver, he amassed 109 yards on 24 carries, looking every bit the dominant running back he’s been all season. However, on Sunday, Jacobs’ most notable achievement came early.
LAS VEGAS, NV

