Looking to fill your holiday calendar with festive family fun? These are the best and brightest seasonal events throughout Washington, DC. ‘Tis the season to pack your calendar with everything merry and bright. You can travel to the historic town of Middleburg, VA, for one of the most famous Christmas parades in the country (be sure to grab a stack of pancakes with Santa while you’re in town), or head further south and immerse yourself in one of the country’s largest holiday displays at Busch Garden’s Christmas Town. Want to avoid holiday traffic? There is plenty to do within the beltway, including the National Menorah lighting, a dazzling fireworks display at The Wharf, a free holiday light display at the National Zoo, and a Nutcracker performance with a DC-theme. However you prefer to celebrate—whether you want to get festive with a holiday light display, board a holiday train to hear a Christmas story, or start a new family tradition—we’ve rounded up all the best things to see and do this holiday season. Memories, prepare to be made.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO