Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
First Look: Doro Soul Food Combines Ethiopian Flavors With Southern Comfort Food
Chef Elias Taddesse has trained in France and worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens in Manhattan. But when it comes to his own restaurants, including the newly opened Doro Soul Food in Shaw, the chef — who grew up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Minneapolis — likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines.
bethesdamagazine.com
Medium Rare hosting Thanksgiving fried turkey event
Medium Rare restaurant will be hosting its 15th annual turkey fry event Thursday where families can get their turkeys deep fried for free. The fry will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 3500 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. “[The event] has been...
fox5dc.com
Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat
WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
georgetowner.com
Dumbarton Oaks, According to Dr. Batsaki
“What is this place?” pondered Dr. Yota Batsaki when she first encountered Dumbarton Oaks, the Harvard University-owned research institute, museum and garden on 32nd Street in Georgetown. Did anything tie together its Byzantine and pre-Columbian art collections and its specialized library, focusing on those disparate cultures and also on garden design?
popville.com
The best coming soon sign
We’ll be open in a few weeks. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked goods, mezze, wood-fired pita sandwiches, specialty coffee, and creative cold beverages. A highlight of the experience are sweet and savory pastries which blend French technique with Middle Eastern flavors. All items are available for carryout from the YELLOW cafe space located inside Albi, Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in the Navy Yard.”
Hilltop
College of Fine Arts Students Create Fashion Pieces Inspired by Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman
Over the past two weeks, four College of Fine Arts students got the opportunity to create inspired fashion pieces from one of Chadwick A. Boseman’s films. The films they could choose from were “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Get On Up,” “21 Bridges,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Black Panther,” “Gods of Egypt” and “42.” The students used unique materials and their creativity to create distinctive pieces that stood out but told the story of each character they were trying to recreate.
tinybeans.com
50 Things to Do This Holiday Season in Washington, DC
Looking to fill your holiday calendar with festive family fun? These are the best and brightest seasonal events throughout Washington, DC. ‘Tis the season to pack your calendar with everything merry and bright. You can travel to the historic town of Middleburg, VA, for one of the most famous Christmas parades in the country (be sure to grab a stack of pancakes with Santa while you’re in town), or head further south and immerse yourself in one of the country’s largest holiday displays at Busch Garden’s Christmas Town. Want to avoid holiday traffic? There is plenty to do within the beltway, including the National Menorah lighting, a dazzling fireworks display at The Wharf, a free holiday light display at the National Zoo, and a Nutcracker performance with a DC-theme. However you prefer to celebrate—whether you want to get festive with a holiday light display, board a holiday train to hear a Christmas story, or start a new family tradition—we’ve rounded up all the best things to see and do this holiday season. Memories, prepare to be made.
GW Hatchet
Crack open the books for finals season at these secluded D.C. area study spots
With finals fast approaching, it can be all too easy to feel trapped in Foggy Bottom amid the pressure of studying, but take the time to traverse the blocks of the D.C. metro area lined with fresh spots to hit the books. The city surrounding campus offers numerous quiet, concealed...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Eat This Now: Kabobs at Maman Joon Kitchen
Stop by Maman Joon Kitchen in McLean and you’ll find co-owners Peter Tabibian and Kevin Ejtemai schmoozing with customers while packaging up fragrant kabobs and other Persian specialties such as ghormeh sabzi (tenderloin tips in herb stew), fesenjan (chicken and walnuts in pomegranate sauce) and gheymeh bademjan (eggplant stew).
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: Cafe Milano’s 30th Anniversary Celebration
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas. When Franco Nuschese first opened the doors to Cafe Milano on November 3, 1992, little did he know the adventure upon which he was embarking. Tables at the Georgetown restaurant quickly became one of the hottest tickets in town. And in the following decades, everyone from presidents to the Pope have dined at the elegant yet unassuming eatery on Prospect Street. At its 30th anniversary celebration on November 11, Cafe Milano temporarily took over the surrounding sidewalks and courtyard (and even had the police close the entire block) for a massive birthday party that drew hundreds of its regulars.
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
New program hopes to curb gun violence with go-go music
WASHINGTON — D.C. is trying a new approach to curb gun violence -- connecting high schoolers with the city's musical roots. They get to make a go-go band. This summer, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) kicked off its first Go-Go Crank Music program with go-go professional Shorty Corleone.
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
umdmitzpeh.com
Antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda reflects trend of increased incidents nationwide
Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Email -- Filament.io. Graffiti depicting a hangman, a swastika and a quote saying “no mercy for Jews” was found on a fence in Bethesda, a predominantly Jewish area. Shira Kramer and Jessie Tuchman. Staff Writers. @KramerShira. Authorities found antisemitic graffiti near the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Thanksgiving Parade warms smiles on cold day
Dozens lined the streets of Downtown Silver Spring to welcome in the holiday season at the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade Saturday morning. The parade is the only Thanksgiving parade in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and featured several holiday-themed floats and inflatables from county departments and local organizations, high school marching bands from Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., several area dance groups representing different cultures, dog training groups, Girl Scout troops, Black Greek alumni organizations, pageant winners and more.
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
fox5dc.com
DC's Downtown Holiday Market returns with dozens of local vendors
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Annual Downtown Holiday Market has kicked off in D.C. with more than 70 vendors, including many local and Black-owned or minority-owned businesses. "The Downtown Holiday Market is a winter favorite in DC – a great place to meet up with friends, pick up gifts, support local entrepreneurs, and then spend time enjoying downtown," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. "DC is home to thousands of small businesses and we know that the holiday season is an important time of year for them. This holiday season, remember to shop small and shop local."
Dozens observe Transgender Day of Remembrance in D.C.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dozens of people came together for a vigil at Freedom Plaza to honor those killed in transphobic attacks. It happened hours after five were killed inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual event that is tough for a lot of members of the LGBTQ […]
