Warrenton, OR

Free Thanksgiving dinners planned in Warrenton and Seaside

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago

Two organizations plan to provide free dinners in Warrenton and Seaside on Thanksgiving.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10580 in Warrenton will host a free dinner from noon to 4 p.m. at the Warrenton Community Center.

