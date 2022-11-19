Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas vs. San Diego State: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
Arkansas basketball looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a third-place game against Top 25 opponent San Diego State on Wednesday night. The final game of the Maui Invitational for both teams will offer a chance to leave with a winning record against fierce competition in one of college basketball’s most competitive multi-team events. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.
Paul Finebaum, First Take crew debate Playoff pandemonium if LSU wins SEC title
College football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the set of First Take to debate the College Football Playoff with Stephen A. Smith and Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo. They quickly got into a heated debate about what to do with LSU if the Tigers managed to pull off an upset over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State
It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
Rocky Top Roundtable: Vanderbilt
Tennessee will look to finish with ten regular season wins for the first time since 2003 on Saturday when they close out the 2022 season in Nashville. The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) end the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) with a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr: Episode 27
Inside the 20: On today’s episode of Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr — an Auburn Live podcast — we focus on the Tigers’ efforts on the trail. *Auburn on Saturday will travel to Alabama for the annual Iron Bowl. Several recruits will be at the game, including top Auburn targets like Reuben Bain, Qua Russaw, James Smith and Tyler Scott.
Steelers Bring Back Master Teague, Sign WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers add two players as they handle offensive injuries.
Comments / 0