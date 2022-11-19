Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Reacts To Being The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Ever
Newly-crowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald to discuss being the largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the history of the company, wearing the title when he appears on FOX News’ Gutfield, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Foxtel In Australia To Get Its Own 24/7 WWE Channel, Asuka’s Latest Vlog, More
Foxtel in Australia will be getting its own 24/7 WWE channel. The channel will debut on December 6th and it will feature all the WWE premium live events:. You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she checks out Little Toky in Los Angeles, CA:. A...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jade Cargill’s Feud With Bow Wow To Continue On Tomorrow’s Dynamite
The online feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and hip hop star Bow Wow spilled over into real life over the weekend. Now, it looks like it will continue tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that as part of tomorrow night’s Dynamite lineup, we will get an update...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Isn’t Interested In Making Ring Of Honor A YouTube Series
Tony Khan isn’t interested in making Ring of Honor a YouTube series – at least not yet. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he believes the Ring of Honor brand is valuable enough that it can get its own TV series. While Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Looks Back On His AEW Full Gear Match
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently took to his “My World” podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Jarrett discussed his match at AEW Full Gear this past weekend, and how special it was to him. Here’s what he had to say:. “This...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Several WWE Talents Visit IPWHOF Museum In Albany, New York Prior To RAW
Prior to Monday’s episode of RAW, several WWE talents checked out the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Museum in Albany, New York. Several fans in attendance at the show confirmed that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens, and Michael Hayes all visited the museum before the TV tapings began.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Discusses Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan commented on reaching out to the band Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ for The Elite’s entrance. The AEW President believes there’s a “good chance” the company will be using it again in the future. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why he recently booked Colt Cabana to face off against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, and whether it was a parting shot at CM Punk. Of course, there have been some rumors that CM Punk went...
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On Live Attendance & Gate For Full Gear, Estimated PPV Buys
Courtesy of Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, we have more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced on Saturday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Is Reinvigorated By His AEW Run
During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” Renee Paquette commented on Jon Moxley and his time in WWE after The Shield, how her husband is reinvigorated by his AEW run, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
3 Matches Announced For The WWE NXT Deadline Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we’ve got three matches announced for the upcoming NXT Deadline pay-per-view event. You can check out the updated card for NXT Deadline 2022 below:. Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge:. Five Competitors TBA. Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge:. Five Competitors TBA. NXT...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Views WWE RAW Star As “Almost Like A Reclamation Project”
Finn Balor has been strongly pushed by Triple H as a member of The Judgment Day after months of Vince McMahon not doing anything notable with him on television before he resigned from the company and Triple H took over creative. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Triple H views Balor as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending Return To TV
A new report indicates that a major WWE Superstar could be making their return to WWE television very soon. According to Fightful, Becky Lynch will return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has held her out of action since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch wasn’t able to resume...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Is Sorry He Took Jeff Jarrett’s WWE Job
Speaking on his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Vice President of Live Events Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James has said ‘sorry’ for taking Jeff Jarrett’s role in the company. Jarrett was appointed Senior Vice President of Live Events in May, only to be let...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women’s Champion...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Trademarks ‘AEW Together,’ Watch AEW Dark (Video)
On November 18, AEW filed for the trademark “AEW Together.” The term was trademarked for merchandise. It’s described as follows:. Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops. This week’s episode of AEW Dark is...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Dates For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Revealed, NWA Powerrr Lineup
The dates for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) Battle of Los Angeles tournament have been announced. The company took to Twitter on Monday night to announce that the 2023 version of the tournament will take place on January 7th and 8th. AEW wrestler Daniel Garcia won last year’s tournament....
ewrestlingnews.com
Reggie Returns To WWE TV On NXT As SCRYPTS
Reggie made his return to WWE TV this week, debuting on NXT as SCRYPTS. SCRYPTS made his in-ring debut for NXT by defeating Guru Raaj in a singles match. SCRYPTS has been teased for WWE TV for several weeks now, but there was never any news as to who it would be.
ewrestlingnews.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Gifts NFL Star George Kittle Lucha Mask On MNF
AEW wrestler Penta El Zero Miedo appeared at the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. During the broadcast, Miedo gifted 49ers tight end and noted professional wrestling fan Greg Kittle a lucha mask. You can check out a video of the interaction below:. Even...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio, Reference AEW Dynamite In Chicago
Tomorrow night, AEW returns to Chicago, IL for the first time since All Out in September. As many fans will recall, the post-show melee that followed All Out led to several high-profile suspensions. CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks (among others) were all suspended following the brawl that took place backstage. So how will the Bucks be received when they visit the Second City tomorrow night?
Comments / 0