10 defensemen Maple Leafs could target to ease injury crisis
The Maple Leafs are in a serious pinch. Toronto placed top blue-liner Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury Tuesday. Fellow rearguard Jake Muzzin may not play again this season due to a cervical spine injury. T.J. Brodie's oblique ailment, originally given a two-week recovery timeline, isn't progressing as the team initially hoped.
NHL Power Rankings: 1 word to summarize each team so far
This is the third edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we assign each team a word that sums up how their season is going so far. 1. Boston Bruins (16-2-0) Indestructible:...
Wild's Rossi trying to be patient during 'frustrating' offensive drought
Scoring hasn't come easy for Minnesota Wild rookie Marco Rossi this season: The center has mustered just one assist and 11 shots on goal in 16 games while averaging 12:26 minutes of ice time per contest. Rossi isn't used to this lack of production, having registered 18 goals and 53...
Makar becomes fastest defenseman ever to 200 career points
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar recorded his 200th career point Monday against the Dallas Stars, becoming the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the benchmark. Makar notched the milestone on a laser of a one-timer. He accomplished the feat in just 195 games - 12 fewer than the previous...
