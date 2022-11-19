Read full article on original website
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Lovell headed to Aggieland
LOVELADY — Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford turned to Lovelady High School to bolster the Aggies' roster in the upcoming years. Senior Scout Lovell signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 9 during a ceremony in the old high school gym. Lovell was one of...
Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
Despite disappointing end, there is a new beginning in Sam Houston football
The final whistle was blown at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on a gloomy afternoon. It was a bitter-sweet moment. It was an end to an era of Sam Houston Bearkat football. But it was also the beginning of another era. The Bearkats lost their regular season finale Saturday to the...
Report: Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Williams Arrested for Marijuana Possession
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M freshman offensive lineman P.J. Williams was arrested by the College Station Police Department late Saturday night for possessing just under 8 ounces of marijuana. The story was first reported by Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247. Williams was booked into the Brazos County Jail early...
Texas football ‘chipping away’ at 4-Star A&M CB commit Bravion Rogers
The 2023 Texas football recruiting class, and the pursuit of current Texas A&M Aggies commits, will continue to be something to watch in the next few weeks as we approach signing day. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff keep working to flip the commitment of a number of Texas A&M commits this fall.
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum address what's next for Jimbo Fisher after 'disaster of a season'
Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum talked Sunday on the future of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher after what has been a nightmarish season, something Barrie described as a “disaster of a season.”. Barrie said that if he were the athletic staff, the biggest question he would ask is “Can...
Texas A&M Officials Share “Revitalizing” Hensel Park Ideas With The Board Of Regents
Texas A&M administrators get support from the board of regents to investigate commercial development around Hensel Park, which is located off South College near the border between College Station and Bryan. The park, which opened in 1946, is still home to a domed pavilion that was featured at the 1964...
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
1 Person Dead, 2 Others Injured After Fatal Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)
The College Station Police Department is in the process of investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A preliminary investigation into the multi-vehicle accident determined that the incident took place a little after midnight on Sunday. Police added that an SUV that was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway, over the median and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a blaze that consumed both vehicles.
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have released the names of those who were involved in Sunday morning’s fiery and fatal crash on Highway 6. Police say it happened just after midnight when a Jeep Liberty crossed the highway and collided with a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus near the Academy store.
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
More Christmas magic coming soon to College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. What started back in 1984 as just a couple of light panels, has now grown to more than one million lights. You can enjoy the sparkling lights of Christmas in the Park with your family starting on Thanksgiving Day.
College Station ISD School Board Approves Submitting An Application Which Could Lead To More Teacher Pay
College Station ISD administrators have identified 179 teachers who could receive an additional $3,000 to $32,000 dollars next August. That would be the first lump sum payment of a new state incentive program that CSISD has applied to participate. Deputy superintendent Molley Perry received school board approval during their November...
Teen wounded, arrest made in road rage incident
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a teenager was wounded in a Milam County shooting. Cameron Police Department Sergeant Zack Burks says the department received 9-1-1 calls around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. These callers said a shooting just happened. Officers met with the injured party...
Bryan Woman Convicted Of DWI Twice This Year Among Weekend DWI Arrests By Local Law Enforcement
Weekend drunk driving arrests by local law enforcement includes a Bryan woman who was convicted of her first DWI in August and her second in October. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report from the officer who stopped a car Saturday night after seeing the car run a red light at Texas and Harvey.
Bryan Police Report Six People Inside An Apartment Were Not Hit By Gunfire
Bryan police responding to a report of gunfire inside an apartment leads to a Washington County man going to the Brazos County jail for the second time this year. 20 year old Glennward Jackson Jr. of Chappell Hill was charged with disorderly conduct. The BPD arrest report states six people...
LOCAL WALMART THEFT LEADS TO ARREST
A Brenham woman was arrested Friday after a theft was reported at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday afternoon at 1:10 Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Chappell Hill Street in connection with a reported theft that had just taken place at the local Walmart. Cpl. Kurie and Cpl. Perez made contact with Wakaendallin Mitchell, 26 of Brenham, who did have the reported stolen items in her vehicle. Mitchell was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Concerns regarding payroll disruption at St. Joseph Health
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health and its parent company CommonSpirit Health have responded to complaints of payroll issues that began flooding into KBTX last week. Multiple St. Joseph Health staff, including hourly employees and contractors, claim their paychecks were incorrect. Those employees shared concerns about a lack of pay and few answers from managers. They also say it is possible funds will be pulled from a handful of future paychecks.
