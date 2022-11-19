ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
East Texas News

Lovell headed to Aggieland

LOVELADY — Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford turned to Lovelady High School to bolster the Aggies' roster in the upcoming years. Senior Scout Lovell signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 9 during a ceremony in the old high school gym. Lovell was one of...
LOVELADY, TX
FanSided

Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
SOMERVILLE, TX
Nationwide Report

1 Person Dead, 2 Others Injured After Fatal Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)

The College Station Police Department is in the process of investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A preliminary investigation into the multi-vehicle accident determined that the incident took place a little after midnight on Sunday. Police added that an SUV that was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway, over the median and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a blaze that consumed both vehicles.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

More Christmas magic coming soon to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. What started back in 1984 as just a couple of light panels, has now grown to more than one million lights. You can enjoy the sparkling lights of Christmas in the Park with your family starting on Thanksgiving Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Teen wounded, arrest made in road rage incident

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a teenager was wounded in a Milam County shooting. Cameron Police Department Sergeant Zack Burks says the department received 9-1-1 calls around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. These callers said a shooting just happened. Officers met with the injured party...
CAMERON, TX
kwhi.com

LOCAL WALMART THEFT LEADS TO ARREST

A Brenham woman was arrested Friday after a theft was reported at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday afternoon at 1:10 Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Chappell Hill Street in connection with a reported theft that had just taken place at the local Walmart. Cpl. Kurie and Cpl. Perez made contact with Wakaendallin Mitchell, 26 of Brenham, who did have the reported stolen items in her vehicle. Mitchell was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Concerns regarding payroll disruption at St. Joseph Health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health and its parent company CommonSpirit Health have responded to complaints of payroll issues that began flooding into KBTX last week. Multiple St. Joseph Health staff, including hourly employees and contractors, claim their paychecks were incorrect. Those employees shared concerns about a lack of pay and few answers from managers. They also say it is possible funds will be pulled from a handful of future paychecks.
BRYAN, TX

