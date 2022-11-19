ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana Reacts To Brawl Of The Wild 2022

The 121st Brawl Of The Wild ended up exactly as expected, for half of Montana's football fans. For the other half, it was a disappointing rout that left fans reeling. In front of a national audience, the Bobcats beat the Griz 55-21 to host the Great Divide Trophy until next year. It was the 42nd time Montana State had beat the Griz in their storied rivalry (the 2011 game was won by Montana, though the win was vacated after NCAA sanctions.)
First-ever meeting between Montana Grizzlies and SEMO means many new faces

The St. Louis native could have his hands full this weekend, considering he’s actually the team’s backup. Starter Patrick DeLaurent has missed the past two games with a foot injury, which is a major blow to the Redhawks’ offense. Heitert has filled in during that time going 2-0, but has completed 21 of 36 passes for no touchdowns and an interception. Also a freshman, the Washington-Grizzly Stadium atmosphere could prove to be too much during the playoffs.
15 Terrific Photos of ESPN College Gameday in Bozeman

ESPN College Gameday visited Bozeman on Saturday ahead of the Cat/Griz game in Bobcat Stadium. Check out these awesome pictures of College Gameday's visit. My coworker and I got in line at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in hopes of getting a good spot in the pit behind the College Gameday crew. When we arrived, we were surprised to see upwards of 100 people already lined up. Despite nearly freezing to death, it was worth the wait.
ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?

While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?

Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
Double-checking Montana’s 2022 election

A new slate of lawmakers are already preparing to take office. But for state and local election officials, the midterm is not yet over — or official. The Missoula County Election Center echoed with the names of western district congressional candidates Thursday. Election workers chanting “Monica,” “Ryan” or “Lamb” leafed through stacks of ballots in their laps, some sporting rubber tips on their index fingers. Others hunched over spreadsheets, logging a hashmark at every call of a name. With each fifth hashmark, another voice would ring out, “tally.”
State officials seek info on elk poaching near Big Sky

Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are looking for information about someone who poached an elk near Big Sky, according to an FWP release. Someone submitted a tip on the FWP’s violation reporting hotline that an elk was killed on private land on Chief Joseph Trail, in Hunting District 304, without the landowners permission on Nov. 10.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
