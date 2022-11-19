Read full article on original website
Spartan Reacts: What exactly happened in the Indiana game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Over the span of one half of football, just about everything went wrong for Michigan...
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss
Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden
This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
Dayne, Davin Reif put title goals on line Saturday for Frankenmuth, Alma College
FRANKENMUTH, MI – Davin Reif is the older brother, but for one Saturday he will gladly take the back seat. Reif, a former Frankenmuth standout, will play in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs when Alma College takes on Aurora (Illinois) at noon Saturday at Alma College.
abc12.com
HS Football - D5 State Semifinal: Frankenmuth v. Detroit Country Day
LAPEER, MICH. (WJRT) - For the second time in three years Frankenmuth is headed to the state final. The Eagles defeated Detroit Country Day, 38-0.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon’s Jordan Briggs signs with Wayne State University
Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs will continue his basketball career at Wayne State University. Briggs signed his national letter of intent on Friday afternoon in a ceremony at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium on the campus of Muskegon High School. During the 2021-2022 season, as a junior, Briggs averaged 14.1 points per game while...
thelascopress.com
New Staff Announcement for The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI — November 19, 2022. Officials of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren have announced that Erin Mazurek Stone has been named director of business development & community engagement of the HNS Sports Group managed, award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event, now entering its sixth year at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
visitdetroit.com
Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit
The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Grand Rapids, Detroit, And Flint Are The Most Rat Infested Cities In Michigan
Orkin pest control annually releases a list of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the nation, and this year, if you're a Michigan resident, you may be living in one of them. What is the most rat-infested city in the country?. According to the annual survey from Orkin, the most...
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
Colorado shooting impacts Mid-Michigan LGBTQ+ group
The shooting that occurred at Club Q left five people dead and 25 others injured.
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Low voter turnout in Detroit
Good morning, I hope you are enjoying your Sunday so far. What is the reason behind low voter turnout in Detroit? According to an analysis by data reporter Kristi Tanner, 56.8% of Michiganders voted. But Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey estimated only 33.8% of Detroiters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election.
Ananich moving from Michigan Senate to lead Greater Flint Health Coalition
FLINT, MI -- Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich is joining the Greater Flint Health Coalition as its new chief executive officer. Ananich, who was prohibited from seeking re-election to the state Senate because of term limits, will oversee day-to-day operations at the GFHC starting in January, the organization announced in a news release on Monday, Nov. 21.
Troopers from MSP Flint Post deliver Thanksgiving dinners to Genesee County families
BURTON, MI – On a cold and blustery Monday, two Michigan State Police troopers drove to the Burton home of a woman. They got out of their marked MSP cruisers and knocked on the door, immediately greeted by the sound of a large dog barking at the strangers approaching its home.
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
