Flint, MI

theonlycolors.com

Spartan Reacts: What exactly happened in the Indiana game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Over the span of one half of football, just about everything went wrong for Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss

Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
EAST LANSING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon’s Jordan Briggs signs with Wayne State University

Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs will continue his basketball career at Wayne State University. Briggs signed his national letter of intent on Friday afternoon in a ceremony at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium on the campus of Muskegon High School. During the 2021-2022 season, as a junior, Briggs averaged 14.1 points per game while...
MUSKEGON, MI
thelascopress.com

New Staff Announcement for The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI — November 19, 2022. Officials of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren have announced that Erin Mazurek Stone has been named director of business development & community engagement of the HNS Sports Group managed, award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event, now entering its sixth year at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
GRAND BLANC, MI
visitdetroit.com

Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit

The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Banana 101.5

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Low voter turnout in Detroit

Good morning, I hope you are enjoying your Sunday so far. What is the reason behind low voter turnout in Detroit? According to an analysis by data reporter Kristi Tanner, 56.8% of Michiganders voted. But Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey estimated only 33.8% of Detroiters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting

SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
SAGINAW, MI

