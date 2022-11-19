ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
BlueDevilCountry

NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly

Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the chilly reception was no surprise.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Is Bradley Beal Injured?

The game of basketball is truly a marathon and not a sprint. In this marathon, injuries will come up. But the key to injuries is monitoring them and maintaining them as well. It is a very long season to say the least. 82 games is a lot. That is why load management is a thing nowadays in the NBA.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Kentucky had concerning quotes after loss to Gonzaga

Kentucky fell to 3-2 on the season with a loss to Gonzaga on Sunday, and John Calipari and his team were not exactly radiating confidence after their tough night. The Wildcats came out extremely flat and scored just 25 points in the first half. They made some halftime adjustments and got things going over the final 20 minutes, but it was too late at that point. Calipari said one of the issues was that big man Oscar Tshiebwe only recently returned from injury and did not know some of the offensive plays.
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Purdue coach blames Ohio State for new recruiting rule

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is frustrated with a new NCAA recruiting rule that he thinks was put in place to benefit certain schools, including one of his Big Ten foes. Brohm said Monday that he was eager to start recruiting as soon as the regular season is over, but a new NCAA rule institutes a one-week dead period on hitting the trail. Where teams could start recruiting as soon as their regular season ended previously, they now have to wait until the Friday after their final game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

