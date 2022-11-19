Key matchup: Tshiebwe-Timme battle is intriguing, but Kentucky backcourt also poses challenge for Gonzaga

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcrightnow.com
Second Trevor Noah show added to Spokane due to high demand
SPOKANE, Wash. – Comedian Trevor Noah is adding a second show to his Spokane schedule due to high demand. Noah is now set to perform at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 26 and April 27, 2023. Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy Award-winning...
nbcrightnow.com
Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud
SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane mayor vetoes 1% property tax hike
(The Center Square) - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward’s veto of a 1% property tax increase is likely to be overridden on Nov. 28 by the city council majority that approved it. Five votes are required to override a veto, which is the number that voted for the tax hike at the council's Nov. 14 meeting.
nbcrightnow.com
Bellevue police officer from Spokane dies in motorcycle crash
BELLEVUE, Wash.- Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson, 34, has died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash on November, 21. Jackson was travelling north on Bellevue way when a car leaving a parking lot hit his motorcycle. "Our hearts go out to his wife, two children, his family and...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane council eyes limiting what DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub can charge
(The Center Square) - The Spokane City Council is eyeing a cap on the amount that DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub or other third-party delivery companies can charge restaurants for providing services. Councilors Zack Zappone and Lori Kinnear have proposed limiting the fee to 15% of the purchase price unless the...
