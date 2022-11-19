ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Key matchup: Tshiebwe-Timme battle is intriguing, but Kentucky backcourt also poses challenge for Gonzaga

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga Basketball player helps give back to community for Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. - A line was out the door and around the block at Our Place Community Center on Tuesday morning, thanks to sophomore Gonzaga Men's Basketball player Ben Gregg. "It's freezing out here and these guys were willing to wait outside, so this is obviously a big support to them," Gregg said.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to remain on...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

A weak system is on the move, bringing unsettled weather to Spokane

Heading into the work week, we chance of some winter weather before a warm-up on Thanksgiving Day. chilly temperatures, Sunday only reaching about 29 degrees in Spokane! Sunday night is expected to dip toward 17 degrees. Air quality continues to be a concern across the state, with winter inversion on...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane

Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 people dead in trailer fire in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Wash. - Two people were found dead in a trailer fire in Priest River on Nov. 20. The Priest River Police Department responded early Sunday morning to a fire call. When they arrived on scene the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The remains of two people were found in the trailer.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Stolen vehicle pulled from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. - A car found in the Spokane River on Monday morning was confirmed to be stolen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). The vehicle was partially submerged in the river on north Iron Bridge Way and was towed out on Monday. Investigators noted a cinder block was holding down the gas pedal, and the vehicle was later confirmed to be stolen.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Car hits Shadle Park High School library

A car ran into the Shadle Park High School library on Nov. 21. Police say no one was hurt inside the building. According to our partners at The Spokesman-review, no one has been charged.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Jury returns guilty verdict for Yasir Darraji, man charged with murder of ex-wife

SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury returned a guilty verdict in the trial of Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old man charged with second-degree murder of his ex-wife in Jan. 2020. The trial began on Oct. 31, 2022. Darraji pled not guilty and testified on Wednesday, Nov. 16, claiming his innocence, and closing arguments finished on Thursday morning. On Friday, the jury was unable to reach a verdict after a day and a half of deliberation. However, they returned a guilty verdict after deliberations on Monday.
SPOKANE, WA

