calbears.com
Bears Prepare For Final Two Matches Of 2022
BERKELEY – After posting its fifth straight five-set match against Arizona State on Sunday, California volleyball (7-21, 0-18 Pac-12) hopes to close out the season strong this week against two of the nation's top teams. The Bears will host No. 10 Oregon at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12:00 p.m. PT before traveling to No. 6 Stanford in Palo Alto on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:00 p.m.
Cal Owes the Crowd a Thank-You for Its Big Game Win
The Bears' first home sellout since 2013 helped Cal get its first home Big Game victory since 2008
Sports World Reacts To Stanford's Crushing Mistake
The Cardinal fell to South Carolina in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 women's college basketball teams on Sunday afternoon. Stanford had a chance to tie things up late, but one of the Cardinal's players pulled a Chris Webber, calling a timeout when they didn't have any remaining.
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer’s high school football scores update, Nov. 20, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 20, 2022) — De La Salle won its 30th consecutive North Coast Section football championship Friday night in a hard-fought 30-23 battle with rival Pittsburg at Dublin high earning the Spartans a spot in the Northern California Regional Bowl game Dec. 2 against an opponent to be determined.
calbears.com
Cal Battles For A Tough Win At Saint Mary’s
MORAGA, Calif. – The Cal (3-1) women's basketball team defeated Saint Mary's (2-2), 69-66, at University Credit Union Pavilion in a game in which it only led for seven minutes. Coming out of a timeout with 1:32 left in the game, Peanut Tuitele got free for a layup off an assist from Karisma Ortiz to give the Bears a 67-66 lead that they would hold on to. A shooting foul on Tuitele on the next possession would give the Gaels a chance to tie the game up at the free throw line but they missed both and Leilani McIntosh answered with two clutch free throws to seal the win. McIntosh led the Bears in scoring with 18 points (on 5-of-7 shooting) and added five rebounds and two steals.
calbears.com
Kiki de Bruijne Earns All-Region Honors
BERKELEY – California field hockey midfielder Kiki de Bruijne has been named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-West Region First Team, as announced by the organization on Tuesday. Division I teams are separated into five regions: Mid-Atlantic, Mideast, Northeast, South, and West with each region honoring...
fb101.com
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER
International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
sfstandard.com
Private School and Lefty Parents: Inside FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charmed Upbringing
Those who got to grow up in the wealthy, liberal suburbs surrounding Stanford University are lucky. And Sam Bankman-Fried—the disgraced, 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX—was luckiest of them all. Born to not one but two Stanford professors, Bankman-Fried grew up debating the merits of utilitarianism with his...
Meet the detective who keeps Oakland's Paramount Theatre in mint condition
No matter how many paint dings he patches or seats he repairs, there will always be more to do for David Boysel, curator of the Paramount Theatre.
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
Jack in the Box offering special for ‘Blackout Wednesday’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jack in the Box is offering a buy-one-get-one free special for “Thanksgiving Eve,” which the fast food giant isn’t alone in terming “Blackout Wednesday.” “Thanksgiving is fine, but at Jack in the Box we’re way more excited for Thanksgiving Eve,” a press release stated. “A night of reuniting with all friends […]
postnewsgroup.com
Faith Baptist Church Becomes Oakland’s First Official Resiliency Hub
By Curtis O. Robinson, Sr., M.A., Harvard University fellow, ’19, Senior Pastor, Faith Baptist Church. So, when I say that Faith Baptist is Oakland’s first Resiliency Hub, the first question that many people ask is, “what is a resiliency hub?”. In an article from the Christian Science...
SFist
Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland
Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland’s Market Street SDA Church Opens C.O.R.E Center to Serve Community Needs
The Market Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) in the West Oakland community celebrated the November 12 grand opening of a new, refurbished center at 3415 Market St.in Oakland. The facility will house services to be known as C.O.R.E., which stands for Community Outreach Resources Education. The center will be helping...
New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems
OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
padailypost.com
Gunfire at Fleming’s Steakhouse
A man fired a gun into the front window of Fleming’s Steakhouse at the Stanford Shopping Center this afternoon (Nov. 21), and about 20 minutes later police stormed the mall with long rifles, telling shoppers over a loudspeaker to leave or hide in a store. There turned out not...
NBC Bay Area
Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free
All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
advnture.com
The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco
Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
