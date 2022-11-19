MORAGA, Calif. – The Cal (3-1) women's basketball team defeated Saint Mary's (2-2), 69-66, at University Credit Union Pavilion in a game in which it only led for seven minutes. Coming out of a timeout with 1:32 left in the game, Peanut Tuitele got free for a layup off an assist from Karisma Ortiz to give the Bears a 67-66 lead that they would hold on to. A shooting foul on Tuitele on the next possession would give the Gaels a chance to tie the game up at the free throw line but they missed both and Leilani McIntosh answered with two clutch free throws to seal the win. McIntosh led the Bears in scoring with 18 points (on 5-of-7 shooting) and added five rebounds and two steals.

MORAGA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO