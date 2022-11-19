Read full article on original website
9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It
With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
The Jantzen Beach Carousel is back, but no, you still can’t ride it
The Jantzen Beach Carousel might be back, but don’t expect to take a ride any time soon. Instead, pieces of the beloved Portland carousel will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society for a new exhibit called “The Odyssey of the Historic Jantzen Beach Carousel,” on view now through April 30, 2023.
Bishop’s Close and its Elk Rock Garden for sale at $4.5 million
For more than six decades, people have been allowed to walk around the gracious Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock, overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb. The gated property, considered one of the oldest, private estate gardens in the Pacific Northwest, was donated by the...
Lars Talks with Portland Mayor, Ted Wheeler
Over a hundred days of riots, skyrocketing murder rates, and little to no accountability, all under Ted Wheeler’s watch. But what does he have to say for himself? Listen below to hear Lars talk to the feckless mayor of the city of Roses.
Pioneer Courthouse Square: Portland’s Living Room
On April 6, 1984, thousands of people filled the space for the opening of Pioneer Courthouse Square -- which was also Portland's 133rd birthday.
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch
Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
John Waters Will Celebrate His 77th Birthday in Portland
Portland holds a lot of love for John Waters. The cult classic film director tours through nearly every winter holiday season, like a scandalous Santa—sans presents, plus vices. However, this year's John Waters Christmas show on December 1 is already sold out, potentially disappointing those who missed him due to widespread cancelations in 2020, or who weren't going out yet in 2021.
Katherine Dunn’s Posthumously Published ‘Toad’ Cuts Deep
Katherine Dunn, Reed College dropout, beloved Portland novelist, misfit queen to all, and boxing reporter for everywhere from Willamette Week to the New York Times, has a new book out. Which may come as a surprise, given that she died six years ago. Fifty years have passed since Dunn wrote...
Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy
Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.
The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
Multnomah County: Gas stoves are health hazards
Health officials recommend replacing gas stoves with electric ones and other measures to mitigate health risks.Gas stoves may be great for cooking, but Multnomah County health officials say they're a health hazard due to the indoor air pollution they create. Earlier this month, county health officials presented the board of commissioners with their report on the growing body of research linking gas stoves to adverse health impacts. They found that gas-burning stoves emit harmful chemicals both during cooking and through equipment leaks that can accumulate indoors and increase risks of respiratory and heart diseases, cancer and other illnesses. There...
Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality
The multi-pronged strategy forwarded by Mayor Ted Wheeler to build outdoor sites for homeless campers and eventually ban unsanctioned camping isn’t a plan for solving homelessness. But it’s a plan for helping solve the reality we’re in right now. Even with hundreds of millions of dollars going to rent...
Dozens of Community Groups Call on Portland to Rescind Zenith Permit
Twenty community and environmental groups are calling on Portland leaders to rescind the land use permit granted to oil transporter Zenith Energy in October, due to the city neglecting to collect public feedback on the decision. The city contends that public engagement was not necessary when evaluating Zenith's permit application.
Fred Meyer facing class action lawsuit for allegedly not paying employees
Fred Meyer is facing a class action lawsuit over wages as two employees are seeking at least $5 million on behalf of employees who aren't getting paid.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Readers respond: Portland homeless camp sweeps must continue
The letter protesting sweeps of homeless camps is the perfect example of the fanatical activist viewpoint that is, in my opinion, vastly over-represented in the local news media, (“Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution,” Nov. 15). The fact is we are in a severe drug crisis. The...
