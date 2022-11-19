ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Tricycle Portland

9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It

With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Lars Talks with Portland Mayor, Ted Wheeler

Over a hundred days of riots, skyrocketing murder rates, and little to no accountability, all under Ted Wheeler’s watch. But what does he have to say for himself? Listen below to hear Lars talk to the feckless mayor of the city of Roses.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch

Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
OREGON CITY, OR
The Portland Mercury

John Waters Will Celebrate His 77th Birthday in Portland

Portland holds a lot of love for John Waters. The cult classic film director tours through nearly every winter holiday season, like a scandalous Santa—sans presents, plus vices. However, this year's John Waters Christmas show on December 1 is already sold out, potentially disappointing those who missed him due to widespread cancelations in 2020, or who weren't going out yet in 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Katherine Dunn’s Posthumously Published ‘Toad’ Cuts Deep

Katherine Dunn, Reed College dropout, beloved Portland novelist, misfit queen to all, and boxing reporter for everywhere from Willamette Week to the New York Times, has a new book out. Which may come as a surprise, given that she died six years ago. Fifty years have passed since Dunn wrote...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy

Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.

The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, WA
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County: Gas stoves are health hazards

Health officials recommend replacing gas stoves with electric ones and other measures to mitigate health risks.Gas stoves may be great for cooking, but Multnomah County health officials say they're a health hazard due to the indoor air pollution they create. Earlier this month, county health officials presented the board of commissioners with their report on the growing body of research linking gas stoves to adverse health impacts. They found that gas-burning stoves emit harmful chemicals both during cooking and through equipment leaks that can accumulate indoors and increase risks of respiratory and heart diseases, cancer and other illnesses. There...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dozens of Community Groups Call on Portland to Rescind Zenith Permit

Twenty community and environmental groups are calling on Portland leaders to rescind the land use permit granted to oil transporter Zenith Energy in October, due to the city neglecting to collect public feedback on the decision. The city contends that public engagement was not necessary when evaluating Zenith's permit application.
