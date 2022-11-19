Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Penquis reaches turkey goal
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are happy to report Monday afternoon Penquis has reached their goal of feeding 6,500 families this Thanksgiving. Penquis says they had a wonderful turnout over the weekend outside Hannaford in Brewer with more donations of turkeys and cash. Coupled with Free the Z and the...
wabi.tv
Brewer High School hosts 41st annual Turkey Trot Fun Run & Race
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The chilly weather didn’t stop these runners Sunday! Brewer High School invited the local community back to attend, either virtually or in-person, the 41st annual Turkey Trot, a fun run and race aimed to raise money for the school’s sophomore class. The event amassed over 300 registrants for the day.
wabi.tv
Husson’s Gracie Theatre Previews Christmas Shows
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gracie Theatre’s Artistic Director Jeri Misler stopped by Tuesday morning to preview two of Husson’s Christmas shows; “The Christmas Chronicles” presented by Cellophane Flowers, and “CHRISTMAS SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR” presented by 3 Redneck Tenors. For ticket information, go to gracietheatre.com.
wabi.tv
Husson to launch online RN to BSN program in January
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is launching a new online program at the start of the 2023 Spring Semester. The RN to BSN program is meant to make achieving a bachelor’s degree more accessible for both working nurses and students. Courses can be completed at one’s own pace...
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today
Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
First Bangor Waterfront Concert Of 2023 To Be Announced Monday
One of the great, and kind of surprising, things about living in Central Maine is how active the area is when it comes to concerts and live music. Way back in the day (1970s, 1980s, 1990s), Augusta was the place where all the major touring acts came. At that time, the Augusta Civic Center was brand new and was one of the largest concert venues in New England. Then, the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena) came along. At that point, because it was much closer to Maine's border with neighboring states, and because it was in a much larger area, Portland became the place to see concerts.
wabi.tv
Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club. From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into...
wabi.tv
Dedham teenager making Maine better, one pie at a time
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Dedham teenager is on a mission to make Maine better, one pie at a time. For the third-straight year, we’re following the story of Skyler Manhart. When she was a sophomore at Hampden Academy, she started a fundraiser selling homemade pies for Thanksgiving. It...
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
wabi.tv
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
mainepublic.org
Republican wins senate race in Augusta in the first of 3 recounts for seats in the Maine Legislature
A recount of the Maine Senate district representing Auburn, Poland, New Gloucester and Durham has confirmed that Republican Eric Brakey is the winner. Brakey led Democrat Bettyann Sheats after the initial count and the hand recount of ballots in Augusta on Monday gave him 49.7% of the vote compared to 48.9% for Sheats — a difference of 146 votes.
wabi.tv
Kane Brown coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterfront Concerts announced Monday morning that Kane Brown is coming to the Bangor next summer. According to the announcement, Brown’s “Drunk or Dreaming” tour will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, June 22. Special guests include Gabby Barrett and Restless Road. Tickets...
wabi.tv
Bangor YMCA sees new members ‘can’ their joiner fee
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor YMCA is inviting people to “can” their joiner fee. Through the month of November, the nonprofit is allowing people to forgo a membership fee in exchange for five nonperishable food items. Through helping to stock up the Y’s food pantry, new members...
wabi.tv
The Sweet Spot Bakery gets new location
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just in time for holiday cookie season, Hogan Road in Bangor has a new sweet spot. The Maine Square Mall shopping center is the new home of The Sweet Spot Bakery. Tuesday marks the Grand Opening. Formerly located downtown, the bakery has been growing and was...
foxbangor.com
Wreaths Across America honors gold star families with historic home
COLUMBIA FALLS — “I will never be able to explain what it means to us totally to know that he’s never going to be forgotten,” said Dolly Sullivan, a gold star mother. Heading into the holidays, Wreaths Across America is continuing its mission of honoring gold star families by allowing them to stay free of charge in what the organization calls a “hospitality house,” as executive director Kim Worcester says reflects historical moment in time.
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
wabi.tv
Flagger hit by car in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A flagger with a construction crew was taken to the hospital earlier after being hit by a car in Hampden late Monday afternoon. Hampden police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Main Road North. They say a woman was driving when she was blinded...
wabi.tv
Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood in Bangor hosts Hanukkah Craft Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hanukkah Marketplace in Bangor Saturday aimed to spread cheer ahead of the winter holiday. The Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood presented the craft fair. A dozen area artisans displayed and sold their products. From pet goodies to earrings, there was something for everyone. The fair has...
