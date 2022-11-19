One of the great, and kind of surprising, things about living in Central Maine is how active the area is when it comes to concerts and live music. Way back in the day (1970s, 1980s, 1990s), Augusta was the place where all the major touring acts came. At that time, the Augusta Civic Center was brand new and was one of the largest concert venues in New England. Then, the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena) came along. At that point, because it was much closer to Maine's border with neighboring states, and because it was in a much larger area, Portland became the place to see concerts.

