Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Yardbarker
On This Day in History: Cubs Trade for Hall of Fame Outfielder
An oft-forgotten about impact in Major League Baseball during the 1930s was the Great Depression. It affected baseball teams as much as it affected the every-man. Few teams felt it more than the Philadelphia Phillies, who climbed out of the National League cellar in 1932 for the first time since 1917, before immediately selling off all their star players for cash.
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
Boston Red Sox are preferred landing spot for two-time Cy Young award winner
The Boston Red Sox enter MLB free agency in the market for starting pitching once again. With multiple Cy Young
WZZM 13
Locked on Tigers: The future of third base in Detroit
Today we discuss the future of the third base position in the Detroit Tigers organization. With Candelario gone there are a lot of questions surrounding third base.
Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals said goodbye to running game coordinator Sean Kugler - here's why.
Yardbarker
Report: Mets Pitching duo on Chicago Cubs’ radar
Questions have remained over how exactly the Chicago Cubs would address their pitcher needs. While the early free-agent links around the Chicago Cubs have been centered on the shortstops, followers of the sport know that they need to add a few starting pitchers this offseason. We’ve heard the mention of Kodai Senga of Japan, but that’s been the only big name attached to the Cubs on the pitching market until now.
Ellis: Bears' coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons
For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa free agency: Ranking all 30 teams as possible landing spots with fringe contenders leading list
Once we get past this week, Thanksgiving week, the MLB hot stove should actually, finally heat up. The Winter Meetings are set for early December and there's generally a pretty good amount of action before getting closer to Christmas. One of the biggest free agents on the market is Carlos Correa.
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
MLB
Brown freshman is first woman to make Division I baseball roster
Olivia Pichardo is making history as the first female baseball player to be on an active NCAA Division I roster. Pichardo was added to the Brown baseball team for the 2023 season on Monday. The 18-year-old freshman made the Bears' roster as a utility player after trying out for the...
Latest on Cubs’ first base plans
The average batting line for first basemen in 2022 was .246/.320/.410, wRC+ of 107. For the Cubs, they used various players at the cold corner for a combined slash line of .232/.304/.348, wRC+ of 86, that latter stat being 24th out of the 30 MLB teams. Given that disparity, the Cubs will undoubtedly be looking for better production in 2023. They might have an in-house solution in Matt Mervis, though they will also be looking for external upgrades this winter. “He’s very much in our plans,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said about Mervis, per Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “But I think we’re also going to be active in exploring alternatives.”
MLB
Let's play matchmaker -- 1 free agent for every team
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me an arm, catch me a bat ... Front-office executives won’t be serenading potential free agents with bad baseball puns sung to the tune of the "Fiddler on the Roof" classic, but they’ll all be trying to upgrade their respective rosters in the coming weeks and months.
MLB
Here are Angels' options for No. 6 starter
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Angels made a major addition to their rotation last week, signing lefty Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39 million. Anderson, 32,...
MLB
How this Rockies prospect became a force
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brenton Doyle, the Rockies’ No. 22 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, refused to let himself be jabbed by the double edge of being identified as a “toolsy” player.
MLB
Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history
As if winning the World Series wasn’t enough, the Houston Astros will also receive the biggest postseason shares in baseball history for their championship effort. Houston’s shares this year are worth $516,347 each thanks to a record players’ pool of $107.5 million, up 19 percent from last year’s pool of $90.5 million. The previous record for a postseason share came in 2017, when the Astros cashed in $438,901.57 each for winning the World Series.
MLB
How each FA shortstop would fit with Phils
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let’s continue to beat the Trea Turner drum. Because, why not?. Turner seems to be the free agent shortstop most Phillies fans...
MLB
Angels bolster outfield with trade for Renfroe
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian made it clear at the annual GM Meetings on Nov. 15 that adding to the outfield would be a priority for the club this offseason, despite having Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak on the roster. The Angels accomplished that...
