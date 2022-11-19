ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed

According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Yardbarker

Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team

The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Yardbarker

On This Day in History: Cubs Trade for Hall of Fame Outfielder

An oft-forgotten about impact in Major League Baseball during the 1930s was the Great Depression. It affected baseball teams as much as it affected the every-man. Few teams felt it more than the Philadelphia Phillies, who climbed out of the National League cellar in 1932 for the first time since 1917, before immediately selling off all their star players for cash.
Yardbarker

Report: Mets Pitching duo on Chicago Cubs’ radar

Questions have remained over how exactly the Chicago Cubs would address their pitcher needs. While the early free-agent links around the Chicago Cubs have been centered on the shortstops, followers of the sport know that they need to add a few starting pitchers this offseason. We’ve heard the mention of Kodai Senga of Japan, but that’s been the only big name attached to the Cubs on the pitching market until now.
MLB

Brown freshman is first woman to make Division I baseball roster

Olivia Pichardo is making history as the first female baseball player to be on an active NCAA Division I roster. Pichardo was added to the Brown baseball team for the 2023 season on Monday. The 18-year-old freshman made the Bears' roster as a utility player after trying out for the...
MLB Trade Rumors

Latest on Cubs’ first base plans

The average batting line for first basemen in 2022 was .246/.320/.410, wRC+ of 107. For the Cubs, they used various players at the cold corner for a combined slash line of .232/.304/.348, wRC+ of 86, that latter stat being 24th out of the 30 MLB teams. Given that disparity, the Cubs will undoubtedly be looking for better production in 2023. They might have an in-house solution in Matt Mervis, though they will also be looking for external upgrades this winter. “He’s very much in our plans,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said about Mervis, per Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “But I think we’re also going to be active in exploring alternatives.”
MLB

Let's play matchmaker -- 1 free agent for every team

Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me an arm, catch me a bat ... Front-office executives won’t be serenading potential free agents with bad baseball puns sung to the tune of the "Fiddler on the Roof" classic, but they’ll all be trying to upgrade their respective rosters in the coming weeks and months.
MLB

Here are Angels' options for No. 6 starter

This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Angels made a major addition to their rotation last week, signing lefty Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39 million. Anderson, 32,...
MLB

How this Rockies prospect became a force

This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brenton Doyle, the Rockies’ No. 22 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, refused to let himself be jabbed by the double edge of being identified as a “toolsy” player.
MLB

Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history

As if winning the World Series wasn’t enough, the Houston Astros will also receive the biggest postseason shares in baseball history for their championship effort. Houston’s shares this year are worth $516,347 each thanks to a record players’ pool of $107.5 million, up 19 percent from last year’s pool of $90.5 million. The previous record for a postseason share came in 2017, when the Astros cashed in $438,901.57 each for winning the World Series.
MLB

How each FA shortstop would fit with Phils

This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let’s continue to beat the Trea Turner drum. Because, why not?. Turner seems to be the free agent shortstop most Phillies fans...
MLB

Angels bolster outfield with trade for Renfroe

ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian made it clear at the annual GM Meetings on Nov. 15 that adding to the outfield would be a priority for the club this offseason, despite having Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak on the roster. The Angels accomplished that...
