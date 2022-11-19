Eric Bischoff “Grateful” Book Excerpt on Why WWE Brought Him Back, Vince McMahon, WWE – FOX, More

Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
itrwrestling.com
“There’s One More Match We Need To Have” – Former WWE Champion Wants One Last Match With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most dominant and physically imposing Superstars on the WWE roster. Despite this, there’s at least one rival who is desperate to get back in the ring with The Beast. Bobby Lashley has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar twice in 2022, and...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Says “Jacked Up Meathead” Braun Strowman Doesn’t Have The Experience To Give Advice To Other Wrestlers
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the social media controversy with Braun Strowman. “And here’s the thing, Braun, Brown, Mr. Strongman. He’s been in the news lately, as we mentioned at the top of the program, another guy not because of what he’s doing on television, but because behind the scenes. Because now everybody is saying he has nuclear molten magma level heat with the locker room, with all the guys, because he keeps tweeting.
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now
Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022
– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Says WWE Locker Room Would Riot If CM Punk Was Handed WrestleMania Main Event Spot
CM Punk has been making headlines ever since the controversial post-media scrum at AEW All Out. During the scrum, his statements resulted in a backstage altercation with The Elite. As a result of which all parties were suspended and stripped of their respective titles. While The Elite returned at AEW...
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
PWMania
Jim Ross on Controversial WWE Ruthless Aggression Era Star: “He Was Unsteady, He Was Unstable”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, Ross expressed his thoughts on Nathan Jones, who joined WWE in 2002 and made his television debut on SmackDown in 2003. Jones’ impressive physical condition and height of nearly 6 feet 10 inches were frequently praised by Vince McMahon.
itrwrestling.com
“I Should be Getting 10%” – Ric Flair Believes He’s Partly Responsible For Two Stars’ Match At Full Gear
Ric Flair’s Last Match took place on July 31st, 2022. It was Flair’s first match since 2011, where he lost to Sting on an episode of Impact Wrestling, and fourteen years since his classic “retirement match” against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24. In his last match,...
PWMania
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
PWMania
WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)
The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Paul Gives His Thoughts On Hulk Hogan
Popular social media figure and professional boxer Jake Paul has weighed in on how he feels about Hulk Hogan. Paul's brother, Logan, has recently been dazzling WWE fans with his performances. Many have been impressed with Logan's efforts despite having only three matches. Jake recently got in on the fun as well, knocking out The Usos during Logan's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. During an interview with DAZN, Paul was wearing a Hogan T-shirt and shared his thoughts on "The Hulkster."
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Wrestling Stars Comment On The Tragic Passing Of Jason David Frank
Earlier today news surfaced that 49-year-old actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger television series, tragically passed away. Aside from acting Frank also competed as a martial artist, and had five MMA fights under his belt (4 amateur and 1 professional).
PWMania
Saraya Addresses Controversial Line from Her AEW Dynamite Promo
Saraya made her first AEW in-ring promo during the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, noting that she now has a boss who listens to her. Many assumed she was criticizing WWE. Saraya explained the line further on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast:. “I wish I didn’t even say...
ringsidenews.com
Renee Paquette Asks Jon Moxley To Stop Licking His Opponents’ Blood
Dean Ambrose was a toned-down version of Jon Moxley in WWE. The real-life Jonathan David Good got his violent self back after he left the Stamford-based promotion in 2019. AEW allowed Mox to embrace his pre-WWE identity, but some of that didn’t sit well with his wife Renee Paquette.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Major Spoiler for War Games at WWE Survivor Series
A major name is reportedly returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event – Becky Lynch. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Lynch is currently set to be the fifth partner for Team Bianca Belair in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
itrwrestling.com
Former Cruiserweight Champion Coming Out Of Retirement For Upcoming WWE Live Event
The number of wrestlers coming out of retirement has seen a sharp increase in the last few years. With modern-day advances in medical treatment, the prospect of working a safer style as well as the inevitable pop from a live crowd, wrestlers are coming out of retirement in droves. From...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 11/22/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Von Wagner and Alba Fyre on last week’s Title Tuesday show. – We’re now live from the WWE...
