Britt Baker Says The AEW Locker Room Is Very Excited To Have Saraya
AEW superstar Britt Baker recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how she and the rest of the AEW locker room feel about the addition of Saraya, whom she just lost to at Full Gear. The DMD credits the former WWE Divas champion for bringing a completely different vibe, adding that she is a joy to have in the division. Highlights are below.
Saraya Very Thankful To Britt Baker After AEW Full Gear: “She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing”
Last night AEW superstar Saraya competed in her first matchup in five years, where she picked up a victory over Doctor Britt Baker at Full Gear in New Jersey. Saraya spoke with the press at the post-show scrum, where she credited the DMD for carrying her through her first feud. She also reveals some details about how hard she trained since she has not been inside the squared circle since 2017. Highlights are below.
Dustin Rhodes On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE: ‘I Wish He Was Still Here’
Dustin Rhodes made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about his little brother, Cody, leaving AEW for WWE earlier this year after being a founder of the rival promotion. “Kind of down a little bit, but you know, Cody...
Homicide Calls Chris Jericho The GOAT, Says He Would Crush Jericho In AEW, Talks Working With Will Ospreay
The legendary Homicide recently joined the Counted Out podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the ROH world title run of Chris Jericho, how he would crush Jericho in a singles-match, and what his thoughts were on working with Will Ospreay on NJPW STRONG. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
WWE NXT Results 11/22/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Von Wagner and Alba Fyre on last week’s Title Tuesday show. – We’re now live from the WWE...
AEW Dark Results 11/22/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (30-9) Tony Nese & (13-7) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-36) Dean Alexander & (0-9) Rosario Grillo. Tony Nesse and Dean Alexander will start things off. Nese with a waist lock go-behind. Nese stops Alexander in his tracks. Nese flexes his muscles. Alexander kicks Nese in the gut. Alexander applies a side headlock. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Nese decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Nese with a palm strike. Nese slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nese repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Nese is raining down haymakers. Alexander chops Nese. Alexander side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a NeckBreaker. Alexander tags in Grillo. Grillo with forearm shivers.
Mia Yim Explains Why She Returned To WWE
Mia Yim spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count to talk about her return to WWE. During it, the WWE Raw star spoke about why she returned to the company after being let go last year. She has since aligned herself with The OC. “Triple H. I have a lot...
Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE SmackDown to Air on FS1
The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been bumped from FOX to FS1. The December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 instead of FOX due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8pm ET, and then two replays...
Mia Yim Names A Former Star She Would Like To See WWE Bring Back
Mia Yim spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count to talk about her return to WWE and more. During it, the WWE Raw star spoke about her Michin nickname, which for a brief moment this week was changed to her ring name on WWE’s website. “Well, it’s a nickname...
Montez Ford Reveals Injury, Ford and Bianca Belair Officially Announce New WWE Reality Series
WWE’s Montez Ford has been recovering from a calf injury. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Blair appeared on NBC’s “Today” show earlier today and Ford was asked about a calf injury he’s been recovering from. He noted that he’s now at 100%, an should be back in the ring soon.
Possible Spoilers for WWE Survivor Series on Saturday
Maryse, Michelle McCool and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are scheduled to be backstage for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but there’s no word yet on if they are doing anything else for WWE while there. Maryse could always be filming something for the “Miz & Mrs.” show, or an angle with The Miz.
William Regal To Address Full Gear Actions On This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced on Twitter that company star William Regal will be speaking with the AEW audience on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Gentleman Villain will most likely be addressing why he helped MJF win the AEW world title at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.
Marina Shafir Reveals AEW Contract Status
Marina Shafir has confirmed that she is under contract to AEW. Shafir recently spoke with Renee Paquette for her “Sessions” podcast, and mentioned how she signed with AEW. She made the comments when talking about her schedule. “Before I got signed with AEW, I was doing indie shows...
Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?
Team Damage CTRL has earned the numbers advantage for the Women’s War Games match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka to earn the War Games advantage for her team. On a related note,...
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
Opening Betting Odds For Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi At WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Rousey as the -4000 favorite to retain the title while is Shotzi the +700 underdog, according to Betonline.com. WWE...
Several Wrestling Stars Comment On The Tragic Passing Of Jason David Frank
Earlier today news surfaced that 49-year-old actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger television series, tragically passed away. Aside from acting Frank also competed as a martial artist, and had five MMA fights under his belt (4 amateur and 1 professional).
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut – 3,141 sold. WWE SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, CT – 6,123 sold. AEW Rampage – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ –...
Bushwhacker Luke Discusses Pete Dunne Using The Name Butch
WWE Hall Of Famer Bushwhacker Luke did an interview with Sportskeeda to promote his book coming out called, “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat, and Cheers.” Here are the highlights:. Pete Dunne using the Butch name:. “I met him on an independent show. One hell of a worker, he’s one...
