Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Wins 'Best Roast Beef' Award From PETAGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
xdaysiny.com
Top 10 Things To Do In & Around Tucson
Arizona’s second-largest city offers a lot more than college parties and makes for a great long weekend excursion or a stop on a long desert road trip. With a unique national park at its doorstep, a great selection of museums, and day trip opportunities in the direction of the Mexican border, here’s a roundup of the top things to do in and around Tucson.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers
After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
Missing father and son found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
franchising.com
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Expands In Arizona With New Restaurant In Tucson
Family-Style Pizza Chain Now Serving Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® In Third Arizona Location. November 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce its new location in Tucson is now open, marking the brand’s third location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain. Joining Pelican Food Concepts’ existing Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in Chandler and Mesa, the Tucson restaurant is located within a bustling shopping center and vibrant residential community, making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
Candelight vigil in Tucson to mourn Club Q victims Tuesday, Nov. 22
Tucsonans are mourning the five victims killed in the deadly shooting at Club Q. A candlelight vigil is planned for Nov. 22 at Bumstead's at 9:30 p.m.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
thisistucson.com
El Jefe Cat Lounge is opening a cafe next door 🐱☕️
When Tiffany Lee’s kids went off to college, they took their cats with them. “So I had to visit a cat lounge in Tempe,” Lee says, of no longer having cats of her own to play with. “And I was like, ‘This is a good idea.’”
biztucson.com
barbata, European-Inspired Basement Bar in Downtown Tucson’s BATA, Now Open
Fresh on the heels of its landing on Bon Appetit Magazine’s list of the nation’s top 50 new restaurants of 2022, BATA announced that its basement bar is now open as ‘barbata’, a 1,000 square-foot sanctuary for sipping and snacking in downtown Tucson. Chef Tyler Fenton...
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
pctonline.com
Truly Nolen Community Car Show Returns
TUCSON, Ariz. - After skipping 2020 and 2021 due to health and safety protocols, Truly Nolen proceeded with its 4th annual Community Car Show on Nov. 12, at their Corporate Leadership and Training Center (432 S. Williams Blvd., Tucson, Ariz.) and a record crowd of more than 1,000 people attended.
Missing father and son found dead near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton
John and Jeffrey Euber were found near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road on Tuesday, Nov. 22 just after 1 p.m. Both were deceased.
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. Tucson City Court, including the City Prosecutor’s Office and City Public Defender’s Office, will be...
KGUN 9
98th Annual Tucson Rodeo to feature country music group Lonestar
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Committee has chosen Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as its opening day for La Fiesta de los Vaqueros 98th Annual Tucson Rodeo. And not only that, this upcoming celebration of the cowboy will also feature country music group Lonestar. "The Tucson Rodeo is...
KOLD-TV
Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health Violations
A local restaurant didn't perform well on its health inspection.Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash. Even the highest-rated and reviewed restaurants can falter when it comes to their health inspection. Locations can look pristine and picture-perfect, and yet be hit with violation after violation. All of that is true with one particular Tucson restaurant, which has exceptional ratings across the board, including a perfect 5 on Yelp and 4.9 on Google. Even the best user reviews are not able to save a restaurant from less-than-desirable results when the health inspector stops by.
'Seeing an increase in need,' - Community Food Bank prepares for Thanksgiving
As the number on grocery price tags grows, local food banks also take on greater spending for families needing affordable meal options.
yaleclimateconnections.org
Tree planting project aims to cool Tucson neighborhoods, provide food
With their low, spreading branches, mesquite trees provide cooling shade in the Southwest. And the pods they produce have long been a source of food for Indigenous communities there. “The mesquite pod was a significant part of the diet for thousands and thousands of years in this region,” says Victor...
Tom Horne returns as AZ School Superintendent
A familiar face is returning as Arizona School Superintendent. Voters returned Tom Horne to the job he held from 2003 to 2011. Horne says he’ll work to boost student achievement.
arizonasuntimes.com
Tucson Ban on Landlords Considering Income Could Hobble Its City Budget
An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General’s office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
Comments / 1