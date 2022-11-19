Read full article on original website
Ivanisevic on Djokovic winning ATP Finals after tumultuous year: “This one is special”
Goran Ivanisevic has been through a lot in his time as coach of Novak Djokovic but after the Serb won a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, the Croat admitted this one was extra special. Banned (in the end) from entering Australia and from playing in the USA, he...
“Having my family here has a very positive influence” – Novak Djokovic felt at home in Turin, and it showed
This will have been the iconic image of all the post-matches of the ATP Finals 2022: after his satisfying victory, which saw him tie Roger Federer on the all-time ATP Finals title list, Novak Djokovic goes to his box and begins by hugging not his coach or his agent but… his children. Stefan (born in 2014) and Tara (born in 2017) have enjoyed a wonderful week in Turin, and their father, who went undefeated and claimed his 91st ATP title, most certainly has as well.
ATP Rankings: Alcaraz, Nadal end season as No 1 and No 2 while Djokovic back in top 5
For the first time ever, two Spanish men finished the season as the world’s top two players on the ATP rankings list. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open but absent from the ATP Finals due to injury, finishes the year with 6,820 points – a lead of 800 points over countryman Rafael Nadal.
“I think I should be fine” – Ruud dismisses concerns about LatAm exhibition series as season comes to an end
World No 3 Casper Ruud reached the final of the US Open in September and the ATP Finals last week, but the Norwegian struggled to in the stretch between the two big events, winning only two matches in four events (outside of the Laver Cup and Davis Cup). Ruud admitted...
Alex de Minaur sends Australia through to Davis Cup semis with tie-clinching win over Van de Zandschulp
Australia moved to within two victories of its 29th Davis Cup title on Tuesday in Malaga, Spain, as Alex de Minaur clinched victory for the green and gold with a hard-fought 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Botic van de Zandschulp. De Minaur improves to 10-4 in Davis Cup singles rubbers...
De Minaur leads Australia team for Davis Cup quarter-final; Injured Kyrgios absent
Alex de Minaur will lead Australia’s hopes when they play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga on Tuesday. With world No 22 and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios absent through injury, the world No 24 joins Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 95, for the singles. Wimbledon doubles...
Djokovic: “The limits are the ones you set for yourself, including age limits”
Among the slightly crazy stats that accompanied Novak Djokovic’s victory at the ATP Finals, there is this one: the Serb is the only player in history to have won the “Masters” in three different decades. Between his first success in Shanghai in 2008 and that of Turin in 2022, 14 years have passed. And nothing says that the story will end there.
Van de Zandschulp leads Netherlands against Australia in Davis Cup quarter-finals
The Netherlands will be looking to the big-serving pair of Botic van de Zandschulp and Tim van Rijthoven as they take on Australia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga on Tuesday. World No 35 Van de Zandschulp reached the semi-finals at London’s Queen’s Club and then the...
Honest Ruud on facing Djokovic and Nadal: “They have this ability to step up when they really have to, that I don’t have”
Casper Ruud has been a breath of fresh air at the top of the men’s game in 2022, his steely determination on court matched by a refreshing honesty when it comes to talking about himself. That includes when he is talking about his limitations, or moments when he has...
American Shelton breaks top 100 after third Challenger Tour title in three weeks
In a year when Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest ever man to become world No 1, a number of young players have also made a name for themselves. Holger Rune broke into the top 10 while Lorenzo Musetti and Jack Draper both enjoyed a breakthrough year. And now there’s a...
“Bring this Alex more often” to the ATP Tour – De Minaur at his best at Davis Cup as he embraces leadership role
As the 109th player to play a Davis Cup match for the storied Australian team, Alex de Minaur celebrated the milestone by having the number “109” on his left pectoral. The gesture is impressive, but the true commitment that De Minaur has made runs even deeper. De Minaur...
