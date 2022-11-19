ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Having my family here has a very positive influence” – Novak Djokovic felt at home in Turin, and it showed

This will have been the iconic image of all the post-matches of the ATP Finals 2022: after his satisfying victory, which saw him tie Roger Federer on the all-time ATP Finals title list, Novak Djokovic goes to his box and begins by hugging not his coach or his agent but… his children. Stefan (born in 2014) and Tara (born in 2017) have enjoyed a wonderful week in Turin, and their father, who went undefeated and claimed his 91st ATP title, most certainly has as well.
ATP Rankings: Alcaraz, Nadal end season as No 1 and No 2 while Djokovic back in top 5

For the first time ever, two Spanish men finished the season as the world’s top two players on the ATP rankings list. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open but absent from the ATP Finals due to injury, finishes the year with 6,820 points – a lead of 800 points over countryman Rafael Nadal.
De Minaur leads Australia team for Davis Cup quarter-final; Injured Kyrgios absent

Alex de Minaur will lead Australia’s hopes when they play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga on Tuesday. With world No 22 and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios absent through injury, the world No 24 joins Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 95, for the singles. Wimbledon doubles...
Djokovic: “The limits are the ones you set for yourself, including age limits”

Among the slightly crazy stats that accompanied Novak Djokovic’s victory at the ATP Finals, there is this one: the Serb is the only player in history to have won the “Masters” in three different decades. Between his first success in Shanghai in 2008 and that of Turin in 2022, 14 years have passed. And nothing says that the story will end there.
Van de Zandschulp leads Netherlands against Australia in Davis Cup quarter-finals

The Netherlands will be looking to the big-serving pair of Botic van de Zandschulp and Tim van Rijthoven as they take on Australia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga on Tuesday. World No 35 Van de Zandschulp reached the semi-finals at London’s Queen’s Club and then the...

