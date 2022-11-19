Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Still unbeaten: Mississippi State men’s basketball squeezes past Marquette at Fort Myers Tipoff
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It sure wasn’t pretty, but the Mississippi State men’s basketball team remains undefeated. The Bulldogs held off Marquette for a 58-55 victory Monday night in front of a very pro-Marquette crowd in the Fort Myers Tipoff semifinals inside Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It was a defensive battle for most of the game as both offenses struggled mightily.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stat breakdown: 30 points the magic number for Mike Leach, Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — In three seasons under Mike Leach, Mississippi State has developed a clear line of demarcation. Score more than 30 points, and MSU is almost certain to win. Fail to hit that benchmark, and the odds aren’t good. Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) is 14-0 under...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville girls suffer first loss of season at Vicksburg
VICKSBURG — The Starkville High School girls basketball team lost a close-fought battle at Vicksburg on Tuesday afternoon, 52-49. Turnovers hurt the Yellow Jackets (5-1) late in the game as a last-second 3-point attempt from Je’Neicia Hill bounced off the rim at the final buzzer. Hill led Starkville...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Columbus boys win at Saltillo tournament; girls fall in overtime
SALTILLO — The Columbus High School boys basketball team picked up a win Monday at the Saltillo Thanksgiving Shootout, while the girls suffered a tough loss. The Falcons boys beat Corinth 49-34. Jeremiah Aaron had 14 points for Columbus (3-3), and Jace O’Neal had 11. On the girls’...
Commercial Dispatch
Opposing beat writer Q&A: David Eckert, Ole Miss
On Thursday, Mississippi State looks to win its first Egg Bowl since 2019. The Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) visit Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 118th rivalry meeting between the two teams. For more on the Rebels, The Dispatch spoke with David Eckert, who...
2024 running back Kahnen Daniels excited about recent Mississippi State offer
Once again, West Point High School's Kahnen Daniels is having a productive season in the Green Wave backfield. Then right before he opened the postseason, the 2024 running back prospect saw his efforts pay off on the recruiting trail. Last week the 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Daniels collected his first offer...
Commercial Dispatch
With the Egg Bowl on Thursday, ‘Thanksgiving is Friday’ for Mike Leach and Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — Thursday night’s game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss falls on a holiday. To Mike Leach, it’s not the one most people are familiar with. It’s Egg Bowl Day, not Thanksgiving Day. “Thanksgiving is Friday,” Leach said. “Some might even push it to Saturday;...
MSU AD Search: The case for John Currie
One could make the case there is no one on the GenesPage 247Sports’ AD Hot Board that is more equipped to be Director of Athletics at Mississippi State than John Currie. There is just one name on that list that has previously been the athletic boss at a Southeastern Conference institution…Currie. And few on the role are sitting Power 5 ADs with a resume that matches the former Kansas State, Tennessee, and current Wake Forest athletic boss.
Commercial Dispatch
Strong team performance helps Mississippi State women’s basketball past high-scoring Colorado State
Mississippi State women’s basketball had a tough challenge on Sunday against Colorado State, who came to Starkville 3-0, scoring 80-plus points in each of its first three games. A 21-point first-quarter performance had the Rams looking hot again, but strong defense and adjustments and balanced offense allowed the Bulldogs...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State’s NIL collective has taken off. Here’s what’s next for The Bulldog Initiative
STARKVILLE — Charlie Winfield knows that in baseball, no amount of starting pitching is ever enough. It’s a lesson the founder of The Bulldog Initiative — the name, image and likeness collective affiliated with Mississippi State athletics — can apply to his work as well. “That’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Busy Friday night? Want to ref? Irate fans, COVID, rising costs causing statewide officiating decline
During a Nov. 3 home game against Vardaman, West Lowndes head football coach Anthony King gestured at the clock on the scoreboard, then looked up at the press box. Clock errors throughout the Panthers’ regular-season finale had fans and coaches questioning what was going on. That wasn’t all: When West Lowndes went up 40-7, the scoreboard showed a 44-7 tally instead, triggering a running clock for the rest of the game via the 35-point lead threshold.
Commercial Dispatch
More room, less expensive upkeep prompts Korean church relocation
It took a month for Starkville Korean Church parishioners to scrape the wax off the floor of an old candle factory in 1992 before it could hold worship service in the iconic brick building bearing its name on Lafayette Street. Sungkwang Mun, a member of SKC since 2006, wasn’t around...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
wtva.com
Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
Commercial Dispatch
Fried turkeys to fried power strips: Fires can spoil Thanksgiving
From space heaters to absent-minded cooks to the dangers of frying your turkey, area fire officials want you to play it safe as temperatures drop and relatives pack your house for Thanksgiving. “Everything that people do outside that’s unsafe, now they’re doing it indoors,” said Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief...
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
Man arrested for fatal shooting during dice game in Mississippi
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher […]
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests
CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $600, $600. TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BILLY...
wtva.com
Columbus police investigating a shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
Commercial Dispatch
Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters
There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
Comments / 0