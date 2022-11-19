ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Still unbeaten: Mississippi State men’s basketball squeezes past Marquette at Fort Myers Tipoff

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It sure wasn’t pretty, but the Mississippi State men’s basketball team remains undefeated. The Bulldogs held off Marquette for a 58-55 victory Monday night in front of a very pro-Marquette crowd in the Fort Myers Tipoff semifinals inside Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It was a defensive battle for most of the game as both offenses struggled mightily.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville girls suffer first loss of season at Vicksburg

VICKSBURG — The Starkville High School girls basketball team lost a close-fought battle at Vicksburg on Tuesday afternoon, 52-49. Turnovers hurt the Yellow Jackets (5-1) late in the game as a last-second 3-point attempt from Je’Neicia Hill bounced off the rim at the final buzzer. Hill led Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Opposing beat writer Q&A: David Eckert, Ole Miss

On Thursday, Mississippi State looks to win its first Egg Bowl since 2019. The Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) visit Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 118th rivalry meeting between the two teams. For more on the Rebels, The Dispatch spoke with David Eckert, who...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

MSU AD Search: The case for John Currie

One could make the case there is no one on the GenesPage 247Sports’ AD Hot Board that is more equipped to be Director of Athletics at Mississippi State than John Currie. There is just one name on that list that has previously been the athletic boss at a Southeastern Conference institution…Currie. And few on the role are sitting Power 5 ADs with a resume that matches the former Kansas State, Tennessee, and current Wake Forest athletic boss.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Busy Friday night? Want to ref? Irate fans, COVID, rising costs causing statewide officiating decline

During a Nov. 3 home game against Vardaman, West Lowndes head football coach Anthony King gestured at the clock on the scoreboard, then looked up at the press box. Clock errors throughout the Panthers’ regular-season finale had fans and coaches questioning what was going on. That wasn’t all: When West Lowndes went up 40-7, the scoreboard showed a 44-7 tally instead, triggering a running clock for the rest of the game via the 35-point lead threshold.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

More room, less expensive upkeep prompts Korean church relocation

It took a month for Starkville Korean Church parishioners to scrape the wax off the floor of an old candle factory in 1992 before it could hold worship service in the iconic brick building bearing its name on Lafayette Street. Sungkwang Mun, a member of SKC since 2006, wasn’t around...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Fried turkeys to fried power strips: Fires can spoil Thanksgiving

From space heaters to absent-minded cooks to the dangers of frying your turkey, area fire officials want you to play it safe as temperatures drop and relatives pack your house for Thanksgiving. “Everything that people do outside that’s unsafe, now they’re doing it indoors,” said Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $600, $600. TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BILLY...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigating a shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters

There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy