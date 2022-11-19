ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC



 

wfdd.org

Guilford County Schools combats erasure with Native American Heritage Month celebrations

There was an error loading the media player. November is Native American Heritage Month, and students at Guilford County Schools have been learning about Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture. Stephen Bell from the Lumbee Tribe is Guilford County Schools’ American Indian Education Coordinator. This month, he’s organized multiple...

