dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet review: An almost super-effective adventure

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have ushered in the 9th Generation of the series, and they are packed full of emotional storylines, fun mechanics, and updated gameplay. However, the glitches and performance problems can’t be ignored. Pokemon fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Pokemon Scarlet...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity

Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want “Pokemon’s government” in real life

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players laud “the Pokemon government” for its accomplishments regarding healthcare, inflation, and more. Tokyo-based developer Game Freak has shipped two major Pokemon titles this year for the Nintendo Switch, Legends Arceus and Scarlet and Violet. As such, fans of the long-running franchise have much...
dexerto.com

Where to find Magikarp & Gyrados in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Generation 1’s iconic flopping fish Magikarp and its fearsome evolution Gyarados return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find both of these Pokemon around the Paldea region. There of plenty of Pokemon returning from earlier Generations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including iconic Pokemon like...
dexerto.com

Can you change time & weather in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players won’t need to worry so much about the time of day and weather changes. Here is everything to know about weather, time of day, and date changing in the Gen 9 games. Pokemon fans have been impacted by the day and night cycles tied...
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land. Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.
dexerto.com

How to respawn Tera Raid dens in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s answer to Sword & Shield’s Max Raid, but instead of static dens, Tera Dens spawn at random locations around the map that despawn after each raid. Raids were a new multiplayer mechanic introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield that have somewhat...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Sun & Moon Collection Challenges explained

The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event has brought two Collection Challenges into the game: the Sun Challenge and the Moon Challenge. Here’s how to complete them both and get the rewards on offer. As the Season of Light comes to an end in Pokemon Go, Niantic has delivered one...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say

While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage. Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more

Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game. Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research. Pokemon Go will bring the Sun...
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 TikTok reveals enemies now using proximity chat to dance together

Proximity chat has provided plenty of laughs in Warzone 2, and a TikTok revealed players using the new feature to dance together. Warzone 2 introduces a laundry list of new features. Gulag 2.0, AI enemies, and a new backpack system reinvigorated the battle royale, but nothing drew more attention than proximity chat. Squads can hear and communicate with enemy teams using the new in-game communication system.
dexerto.com

Riot suspends 14 LoL players for match-fixing in Academy League

Riot Games has issued a competitive ruling against 14 players from the Turkish Academy League for match-fixing with some players receiving years-long suspensions from professional League of Legends. Riot has suspended Efehan ‘361efe’ Ordulu, Ahmet Ömer ‘chr1sz’ Mutlu, Eyüp ‘Crasia’ Oğur, Serhat Kaan ‘CrawL’ Hitay, Eren ‘Dellal’ Tanrıkulu, Oğuzhan ‘Oguzkhan’...
dexerto.com

Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent

Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
dexerto.com

How to get Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap: Token Shop explained

With the launch of Collector’s Tokens, Marvel Snap players will finally be able to pick and choose which cards they unlock through the Token Shop. We’ve got the full rundown on how this new system works. After teasing their debut in an earlier development roadmap, Ben Brode finally...
dexerto.com

Overwatch star Xzi confirms Valorant switch: “I’m pretty confident”

Former South Korean Overwatch player Jung ‘Xzi’ Ki-hyo has announced his retirement from the Blizzard title and said in a statement that he has considered a switch to Valorant, or content creation. The former Dallas Fuel and Florida Mayhem player took to Twitch on November 20 to tell...

