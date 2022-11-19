ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

Crimes against persons investigate assault in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night. It happened on the 8700 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso. No other information has been released at this time. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Line blockage leads to wastewater spill, overflow contained

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water says it discovered a manhole leaking wastewater in South Central El Paso Monday morning and the overflow was contained by the afternoon. It happened near south of the Spur 1966 interchange near the border. According to El Paso water, its crews removed a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate deadly crash Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information has been released at this time.. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809. El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures. Loop 375 Widening...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 65-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 54 north and rolled the car. That man was ejected from the car and died on the roadway, police said. No other people were involved. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance. El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New weight loss surgery guidelines for the first time since 1991

EL PASO, Texas - Two groups of bariatric surgeons have overhauled weight loss surgery guidelines for the first time in more than 30 years. The two groups say the previous standards are out of date. Weight-loss surgery changes the shape and function of your digestive system. This surgery may help...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warmer each day and a look at Thanksgiving

Happy Sunday! It was a cold morning and still is a cold day. As of 5PM we had only reached 48 degrees in El Paso, which makes it the coldest day so far this season! For all of you who are not big fans of the cold (like me), just hold on...warmer temps are on the way starting with tomorrow. For tomorrow, we are looking at highs in the mid 50s, for Tuesday, highs in the low 60s, and for Wednesday, mid 60s.
EL PASO, TX

