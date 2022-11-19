Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Spotlight Artist Ed Breeding Open House Nov 27, 2022Alamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
KVIA
Battle of I-25 men’s basketball games canceled in wake of deadly shooting involving NMSU player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Battle of I-25 will have to wait another year. University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nunez announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon both men's basketball games between New Mexico and New Mexico State University in the home-and-home series will not happen this season.
KVIA
More details released in deadly UNM campus shooting: Plan to ‘lure’ NMSU basketball player lead to deadly encounter
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police say the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student, who was shot and killed Saturday morning, had devised a plan with three other people to "lure" a New Mexico State student to UNM's campus to assault him. That plan lead to an altercation...
KVIA
24 Hour, seven days a week drive thru cannabis comes to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- With legal recreational selling and consumption becoming legal in New Mexico as of April of 2022, now 24/7 drive thru cannabis is available in Las Cruces. High Horse Cannabis opened a 24 hour, seven days a week cannabis dispensary on South Valley in the City of...
KVIA
El Paso Stonewall Democrats will host vigil for victims of LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Stonewall Democrats and other Borderland LGBTQ organizations will host a vigil for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting that left at least five people dead and 18 wounded. The vigil will be held at Upper Tom Lea Park at 6:30 p.m. on...
KVIA
El Paso District Attorney faces upcoming suspension hearing in December
EL PASO, Texas -- A visiting judge presiding over the removal case of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has set a hearing for mid-December that will decide whether or not Rosales will be suspended pending a jury trial. Judge Tryon D. Lewis, visiting from Odessa, scheduled the hearing for...
KVIA
Crimes against persons investigate assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night. It happened on the 8700 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso. No other information has been released at this time. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
KVIA
Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
KVIA
Line blockage leads to wastewater spill, overflow contained
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water says it discovered a manhole leaking wastewater in South Central El Paso Monday morning and the overflow was contained by the afternoon. It happened near south of the Spur 1966 interchange near the border. According to El Paso water, its crews removed a...
KVIA
Police investigate deadly crash Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information has been released at this time.. BE PART...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809. El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures. Loop 375 Widening...
KVIA
Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 65-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 54 north and rolled the car. That man was ejected from the car and died on the roadway, police said. No other people were involved. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso couple looks to bless three families through their non-profit initiative, “Grow A Blessing”
El Paso, Texas-- Wendy and her husband Miguel Gamillo are both hoping to bless three local families in need this Thanksgiving and it’s all thanks to their non-profit organization, Plant a Seed. The organization was created based on Wendy Gamillo’s past work experience and her vision to help families...
KVIA
El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance. El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are...
KVIA
New weight loss surgery guidelines for the first time since 1991
EL PASO, Texas - Two groups of bariatric surgeons have overhauled weight loss surgery guidelines for the first time in more than 30 years. The two groups say the previous standards are out of date. Weight-loss surgery changes the shape and function of your digestive system. This surgery may help...
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warmer each day and a look at Thanksgiving
Happy Sunday! It was a cold morning and still is a cold day. As of 5PM we had only reached 48 degrees in El Paso, which makes it the coldest day so far this season! For all of you who are not big fans of the cold (like me), just hold on...warmer temps are on the way starting with tomorrow. For tomorrow, we are looking at highs in the mid 50s, for Tuesday, highs in the low 60s, and for Wednesday, mid 60s.
KVIA
How you can become one of Santa’s helpers this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas - Do you love Christmas? Are you full of cheer? Can you grow a belly… and more importantly a beard. If so you might have what it takes to work as a professional Santa Claus. After all, the real Santa Claus can’t be everywhere all the time.
Comments / 0