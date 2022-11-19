ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
livingetc.com

The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
Autoblog

Best early Black Friday deals on whole-house and portable generators including Champion, DuroMax and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It may be early, but the Black Friday deals have already started to pop up. Electrify your Black Friday savings with these awesome whole-house and portable generator deals. Check out this list below with some of the best we could find. We'll be keeping this page updated up to and throughout the big day as well, so check back often!
livingetc.com

Is an OLED TV worth it? I bought one, and I have some thoughts...

Is an OLED TV worth it? Millions of happy cinephile owners would say so. But to suggest this type of high-performance TV is perfect for everyone simply isn’t true. If you're out to buy one of the best 85 inch TVs, or whatever size suits your home, it's worth understanding that though while many people love OLED TVs, there are three significant drawbacks.
Android Headlines

Amazon Alexa labeled a "colossal failure" as losses mount

Amazon‘s digital voice assistant Alexa appears to be irretrievably doomed. The division has been running in loss for the past few years. While the company tried resurrecting the Alexa business with huge investments, it seemingly couldn’t. And mounting losses mean Amazon no longer wants to burn through cash to protect the digital assistant.
livingetc.com

Smart heating is everywhere right now, and you can get 31% off a Nest Thermostat today

Absolutely everyone is looking into ways they can save a little extra money right now, and one topic that's coming up again and again, is smart thermostats. While they might not be the miracle workers that some claim, the best smart thermostats absolutely have the potential to reduce your household energy use and put a few extra dollars in your pocket.
Engadget

Apple's AirTag 4-pack drops to a new record low ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. AirTags make great...
livingetc.com

How to decorate a small Christmas tree – 10 easy ways to make a mini tree magical

When it comes to Christmas decor, the tree, usually, plays a leading role. But if you haven't been blessed with acres of space to host an 8ft fir, it can be tricky to know how to get in on this holiday tradition without being greeted with a face full of pine needles every time you walk into your living room.
livingetc.com

How do minimalists decorate for Christmas? 4 rules to keep your home calm but super-festive

Traditionally, minimalist interiors have been characterized by an almost brutal absence of clutter and rejection of ornamentation. The design philosophy strives for simplicity to enhance wellbeing. It's a noble pursuit, but not a very Christmassy one. In fact, die-hard minimalists would likely recoil at the thought of bringing glittering baubles, inflatable Santas and tinsel into their homes.
Dengarden

Man Concocts Genius Way to Plaster Walls Faster

Putting plaster up on your walls, new or old, can come with a lot of benefits. Not only does it give your walls a smoother, nicer finish, but it can also make your walls or even your ceilings more durable and fill in any cracks that have appeared over time! And we’ve all seen the people who do smaller patch jobs on minor holes and dinged walls!

