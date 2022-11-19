Read full article on original website
Where to find gas masks in DMZ
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players get to experience a new mode called DMZ outside of the traditional battle royale modes in Warzone 2. DMZ is designed to be an extraction mode heavily relying on the narrative of MW2. DMZ is a free-to-play mode where you can complete different contracts, participate in world activities, and extract with a bag full of essential items. Similar to the battle royale, you’ll find various items like UAVs, self-revive kits, gas masks, stims, and much more.
How to complete the Frame Job in DMZ
Al Mazrah is the daunting new stage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including Warzone 2 and DMZ. In DMZ, players can finish faction missions to gain progress with specific factions and bag some rewards. Frame Job, the last tier-two mission for the Legion, is one of the requirements for unlocking the Black Mous faction and an important step to progressing in DMZ.
Best weapons and items to exfil in DMZ
DMZ is a fresh take on Call of Duty and has captured the intrigue of players looking for something different compared to the traditional core multiplayer and Warzone experiences. In DMZ, players enter Al Mazrah with one goal in mind: loot what they can and get out via the exfil zones, or lose it all.
Buy Station loses 2 items, Spotter Scope ‘hack’ stomped out in Warzone 2 update
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both received minor updates on Tuesday, Nov. 22—one week after the latter launched. It includes everything from basic UI improvements to a bucket load of Call of Duty bug fixes (some of which revolve around audio issues), a solution to a game-breaking issue, and a slight rework to the Buy Station in Warzone 2 playlists.
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is revamping the ranked experience with Ranked 2.0
The new ranked experience is finally here. Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid’s Ranked 2.0 update is significantly changing the ranked playlist, altering how players rise through the ranks and play with their friends. Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven and is adding a new...
Are guns worth an ultimate? Omen players can decide with clever tech in VALORANT
Omen is a mysterious and tricky VALORANT agent that is known for catching enemies off guard. He often pops up behind you or on the site unexpectedly, causing chaos and paranoia in his wake. And there may be even more tricks up the controller’s sleeves that some people weren’t aware of.
How to fix the Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has reinvigorated the franchise with its crisp gameplay and overall enjoyable maps and weapons. The title is back, but unfortunately so are the glitches. The Call of Duty franchise isn’t known for its flawless gameplay. It’s definitely come with a collection of glitchy baggage before, and it has once more; there’s a new glitch in town. It’s taking names and cashing cheques, it’s making players wish the game was never made, and in essence is just really annoying to deal with.
Twistzz details why mechanics aren’t as relevant in pro CS:GO anymore
Twistzz, one of the most mechanically gifted CS:GO players, thinks there’s almost no difference in terms of skill between the best players in the world and those who have still yet to reach the highest echelons. “At the end of the day, Counter-Strike is about aiming,” Twistzz said in...
Where to find Safety Goggles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has many interesting items trainers can give their Pokémon to hold, and some of them, like Safety Goggles, can be incredibly useful tools in battle. Safety Goggles prevent damage from weather effects and powder—the latter of which refers to powder and spore moves such...
How to buy back in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, there are several new mechanics that players need to understand and get used to. Buy stations are replaced with shops in Warzone 2, and this is where you buy equipment and primary weapons from. While playing the battle royale with teammates, you’ll often face...
Viper lineup makes her unstoppable on Haven, but it might be another VALORANT bug
Viper, one of the more popular controllers in VALORANT, has an ultimate lineup that allows her to spam the spike from a safe position, as discovered by a player last week. The agent isn’t commonly used on Haven considering Brimstone and Astra have multiple smoke abilities to block off lines of sight and other useful utility-based abilities. Viper, on the other hand, is more of a niche controller pick.
G2 player points to 3 maps Valve should have added to CS:GO’s map pool instead of Anubis
One CS:GO player isn’t fond of the latest change to the map pool. Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen, the in-game leader for G2 Esports, criticized the addition of Anubis to the active map pool in an interview with Blix.GG today. The Dane believes Valve has plenty of better maps it could have added to the pool instead of Anubis.
The Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache makes Grubby question his taste in Dota 2 skins
Valve added the Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache to Dota 2 with an unexpected patch on Tuesday. The chest features the most-voted cosmetics from independent artists, and fans were excited to see whether they voted for any of the winners, including Grubby. Given his competitive nature, Grubby was curious about...
Best HCR 56 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players can unlock weapons from various categories, and Light Machine Guns are one of them. There are six LMGs in the game, and not all of them are equally efficient. Some of these LMGs have a tough-to-control recoil pattern, which makes it difficult to get eliminations at mid to long-range. The HCR 56 is one of the most balanced LMGs in the game, and you must unlock this weapon first.
What is Shoot House in Modern Warfare 2?
The first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought back a classic map from Modern Warfare 2019, and with it came a new playlist as well. Shoot House got a facelift for MW2, tweaking parts of the map and giving everything new colors and textures to match the latest title.
Black Friday sale gives an opportunity to Apex Legends players who want Heirlooms
The Black Friday sale in Apex Legends usually brings about new and returning cosmetics for players to buy, bundled together to potentially be appealing to people who want to get their hands on rarer items that haven’t been around in the store for a while. But there’s a bigger catch in this store for other players: Apex Packs.
VALORANT’s arrival on PS5 and Xbox just took a huge step forward
Riot Games’ tactical first-person shooter VALORANT is set to arrive on consoles in the future, according to a new job posting by the developer. A job post was made on Hitmarker earlier today for a senior game designer to work with Riot on VALORANT. The caveat, however, is that the successful hire will “help bring console game products to market,” the job post reads.
When is Solis coming to Rainbow Six Siege?
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven and is jam-packed with new content and gameplay updates for new and long-term players alike to enjoy. The new Colombian operator Solis is joining the roster of defenders equipped with her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget that is perfect for gathering intel.
How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Catching and collecting Pokémon has been around for the last few decades and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, anytime soon. The newest installment in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, proved that diehard Pokémon fans are still among us and there’s a whole army of them.
