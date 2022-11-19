In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players can unlock weapons from various categories, and Light Machine Guns are one of them. There are six LMGs in the game, and not all of them are equally efficient. Some of these LMGs have a tough-to-control recoil pattern, which makes it difficult to get eliminations at mid to long-range. The HCR 56 is one of the most balanced LMGs in the game, and you must unlock this weapon first.

1 DAY AGO