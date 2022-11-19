Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
2news.com
WCSO Seeks Volunteers To Help Stop Package Thieves
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are asking volunteers to help reduce residential package thefts in a sting operation. The operation is scheduled for areas throughout Washoe County over the next several weeks.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay or Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office also identified a pedestrian who...
2news.com
Offices Closed for Thanksgiving, Family Day Holidays
The following businesses or offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday this week. Most Washoe County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of Thanksgiving and Family Day, a state holiday. The following county offices will be closed:. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County...
KOLO TV Reno
New rules regarding specialty plates take effect January 1, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident Peter Gulash shows us two of the things that make him happy in this world. A 1970 MG BGT and a 1974 Jensen Healey MKY. He’s currently president of the Reno British Car Club and says most of the members have plates like he does. They say “Classic Vehicle.”
2news.com
2news.com
Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Results in One Arrest and 19 Citations Given
Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno. Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation. As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given,...
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
mynews4.com
Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City shuttering due to staffing shortages
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City is temporarily closing in an effort to increase safety and security while reducing overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced on Monday. Starting in December, nearly all the offenders at Warm Springs Correctional Center will be moved...
1 Person Injured In Single Vehicle Collision In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
Officials from the Carson City Fire Department, sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash involving a deer on I-580 near the north Carson Street exit were called early Sunday evening and a secondary crash due to traffic backup. Emergency responders on the scene reported...
2news.com
Our Center Reno Responds to Deadly Violence at Club Q
(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs. They mention that Our Center gathered at two...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fallon (Fallon, NV)
Nevada State Police stated that the accident happened near Roberson Rd and US-50 at around 6:15 p.m. According to a State Police preliminary investigation, a Toyota Truck struck a pedestrian crossing US-50 in the second travel lane. It is unclear what caused the crash and if drugs or alcohol were...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov.11. She was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.
KOLO TV Reno
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is working to learn more about an overnight vandalism at the Sam’s Club in South Reno on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Pictures sent into the newsroom by Matthew Clark show several broken window panes in the front doors of the building. Both doors going into the shopping cart loading area and the doors going into the store have shattered glass. It’s unclear what broke the glass.
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones restored after second outage in November
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones have been restored after an outage on Monday. The outage comes a week after a LCSO dispatch phone outage that lasted over 24 hours. LCSO reported the second outage around 5:45 a.m. on...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing. (CARSON CITY, Nev.) – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents of the Richards Crossing apartment complex in Carson City. Richards Crossing, a 38 single-family unit affordable housing development by NRH, is home to the formerly homeless, displaced veterans and extremely low-income. The donation list will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season, such as gloves, hats and toiletries.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD announces road closures for annual Turkey Trot
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 24th annual Turkey Trot is set to happen Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m., and the Sparks Police Department is closing streets to accommodate it. Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, these streets will be impacted with temporary closures, lane restrictions, and/or race participants in the roadway:
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
KOLO TV Reno
