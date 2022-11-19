ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

WCSO Seeks Volunteers To Help Stop Package Thieves

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are asking volunteers to help reduce residential package thefts in a sting operation. The operation is scheduled for areas throughout Washoe County over the next several weeks.
2news.com

Offices Closed for Thanksgiving, Family Day Holidays

The following businesses or offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday this week. Most Washoe County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of Thanksgiving and Family Day, a state holiday. The following county offices will be closed:. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New rules regarding specialty plates take effect January 1, 2023

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident Peter Gulash shows us two of the things that make him happy in this world. A 1970 MG BGT and a 1974 Jensen Healey MKY. He’s currently president of the Reno British Car Club and says most of the members have plates like he does. They say “Classic Vehicle.”
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Shooting Victim Identified; Man Charged With Open Murder

The Washoe County coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting in south Reno early Sunday morning. The coroner says 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay died shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police previously announced that a Reno man was arrested in...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Results in One Arrest and 19 Citations Given

Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno. Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation. As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Our Center Reno Responds to Deadly Violence at Club Q

(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs. They mention that Our Center gathered at two...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County volunteers sought for porch pirate sting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In time for the holidays, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Washoe County residents who live outside city limits to take part in stings targeting porch pirates. “The operation is scheduled for areas throughout Washoe County over the next several weeks because of the high...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov.11. She was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is working to learn more about an overnight vandalism at the Sam’s Club in South Reno on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Pictures sent into the newsroom by Matthew Clark show several broken window panes in the front doors of the building. Both doors going into the shopping cart loading area and the doors going into the store have shattered glass. It’s unclear what broke the glass.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing

Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing. (CARSON CITY, Nev.) – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents of the Richards Crossing apartment complex in Carson City. Richards Crossing, a 38 single-family unit affordable housing development by NRH, is home to the formerly homeless, displaced veterans and extremely low-income. The donation list will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season, such as gloves, hats and toiletries.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks PD announces road closures for annual Turkey Trot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 24th annual Turkey Trot is set to happen Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m., and the Sparks Police Department is closing streets to accommodate it. Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, these streets will be impacted with temporary closures, lane restrictions, and/or race participants in the roadway:
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Nov. 22 at 10:27 a.m.: The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay of Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. A suspect...
RENO, NV

