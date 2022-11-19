Watch now: Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade

Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO