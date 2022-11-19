Watch now: Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clinton performs concrete patching, closes road
The City of Clinton has announced a road closure to perform concrete patching. The northbound lane of South Bluff Boulevard next to Neubauer Park, between Seventh Avenue South and Douglas Court, will be closed on Tuesday, November 22nd between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the City Engineering Department at (563) 242-2144 with questions.
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into tree late Tuesday
A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree. The tree is on 10th Avenue between...
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar From Goose At Hy-Vee This Week
This Friday, November 25th come out to the West Kimberly Hy-Vee in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar!. Stop out and hang out with Goose, but only from 8am-10am, to get your calendar on the day of the release!. Black Friday...
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
KBUR
City of Burlington: Thanksgiving solid waste collection
Burlington, IA- The city of Burlington would like to remind residents that Thanksgiving is a holiday for Burlington Solid Waste and Area Recyclers. Trash from Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, November 25th, and recycling from Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 23rd. The day after Thanksgiving...
Meet Sunshine, The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Sunshine is a 13 year old female spayed Chinese Crested dog. She is a very smart gal. She is very...
aledotimesrecord.com
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
starvedrock.media
Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire
Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
KIMT
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
wvik.org
The Time to Object to Changes in Downtown Rock Island Has Begun
It would increase their property taxes by one percent. Last Tuesday, a 60-day period began for the public to sign an objection petition. If 51% of the area's residents and 51% of its property owners sign the objection petition, then the city would have to terminate the process. Miles Brainard,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Pipeline company fights regulation
Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, is suing Story County to block efforts to regulate the pipeline’s construction and location. The legal battle that may ensue could have a ripple effect across the state as similar projects are in planning...
Need a free T’giving Day dinner?
Jackson Auto Body & Custom Paint wants to make sure nobody in the Quad Cities goes without a festive dinner on Thanksgiving. That’s why they’re giving away turkeys, complete with all the sides to make a perfect holiday meal. Anyone who is interested in receiving a turkey dinner can contact the shop through their Facebook […]
KBUR
Wood stove determined as cause of Burlington shed fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department has determined an improperly vented wood stove to be the cause of a Burlington shed fire. According to a news release, at 2:57 AM Tuesday, November 22nd, The Burlington Fire Department responded to 1216 South 7th Street for a shed on fire with several buildings nearby.
Genesis HealthPlex closed Tues. for water main repair
The City of Moline will be shutting off the water supply to the Genesis Moline HealthPlex, 900 28th Avenue Drive in Moline, on Tuesday November 22. The shut off will last all day to facilitate a water main repair. The Genesis Convenient Care, Physician Offices, Imaging and Laboratory services located at the HealthPlex will be […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KWQC
2 arrested in connection with teen fatally shot in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old from East Moline and a 22-year-old from Rock Island were arrested in Oklahoma City Monday in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Corion Thomas, 17, is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
From shopping to Thanksgiving Eve fun: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week
Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Calico Cat – A Gift Boutique is hosting their annual Ladies Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at their storefront on Seminary Street. This shopping experience features fun raffles for Brumate, CC Beanie, Christmas decorations and more. Plus, there will be contests and freebies! Santa will be in attendance with presents just for you! Come wearing your ugliest sweater and leave the kids home, this is an adult-only evening that will kick off the holiday shopping season. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thecalicocatgiftshop.
Comments / 0