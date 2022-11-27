ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?

By Staff - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

Early voting in the runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock begins statewide on Monday, Nov. 28, but voting locations are open on Sunday, Nov. 27 in many counties, including Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.

State law requires early voting to end the Friday before election day, on Dec. 2. Polls will then be open for the runoff election on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

In metro Atlanta, Douglas and DeKalb counties each had some early voting before Thanksgiving, Douglas beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22. DeKalb opened one location on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with more locations opening after Thanksgiving. There was no voting on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25.

To check the voting dates, times and locations in your county, or to confirm you are registered to vote, visit the My Voter page from the Georgia Secretary of State, or use the county-by-county links on this page .

Metro Atlanta voting details Can I still vote absentee? Well, it might be difficult. Here are the details https://twitter.com/GabrielSterling/status/1596530047011426304

Here are some details for metro Atlanta counties.

Clayton County , 770-477-3372

Cobb County , 770-528-2581

DeKalb County , 404-298-4020

Douglas County , 770-920-7213

Fulton County , 404-612-7020

Gwinnett County , 678-226-7210

Other Georgia county election offices

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 32

Phillip Scalmato
10d ago

This early voting is so wrong. Just have it one day. Sorry for the inconvenience, just do it in one day. I remember back in the day there was only one day of voting It was usually a Tuesday.

Reply(1)
8
SUNSHINE PEEK
10d ago

so ready for all this to be over tired of hearing folks whine ab days folks can vote. don't understand why we can't go to just 1 day voting

Reply(4)
8
Billy Harrison
10d ago

I hope everyone realizes Warnock is person you don't want. I hope an pray all you no matter wha your race goes Herschel Walker. He can make america better just like all of us make mistakes. Warnock wants to con you an he plays his own race. Walker can.put all of us georgia AMERICAN'S our country back for He loves his country an the people

Reply(1)
5
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

