When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?

Early voting in the runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock begins statewide on Monday, Nov. 28, but voting locations are open on Sunday, Nov. 27 in many counties, including Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.

State law requires early voting to end the Friday before election day, on Dec. 2. Polls will then be open for the runoff election on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

In metro Atlanta, Douglas and DeKalb counties each had some early voting before Thanksgiving, Douglas beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22. DeKalb opened one location on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with more locations opening after Thanksgiving. There was no voting on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25.

To check the voting dates, times and locations in your county, or to confirm you are registered to vote, visit the My Voter page from the Georgia Secretary of State, or use the county-by-county links on this page .

Here are some details for metro Atlanta counties.

Clayton County , 770-477-3372

Cobb County , 770-528-2581

DeKalb County , 404-298-4020

Douglas County , 770-920-7213

Fulton County , 404-612-7020

Gwinnett County , 678-226-7210

Other Georgia county election offices

