Thanksgiving 2022: Where to find free meals, food assistance in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — There are resources across central Iowa to help those in need get festive food on the table for Thanksgiving 2022: Thursday, Nov. 24. Here's where to find free meals and food assistance in the Des Moines metro for the holiday. Need a holiday ham, turkey...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
siouxlandnews.com
Governor Kim Reynolds pardons turkeys virtually to help reduce the threat of bird flu
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Governor Reynolds pardoned Stars and Stripes by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
KCRG.com
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street
Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
Two Iowans to be honored for saving the lives of many
GRINNELL, Iowa — Two Iowa women will be honored in California early next year for helping to save the lives of many through organ donations. Amanda Wilken of West Des Moines and Emily Bohnsack of Wilton were both organ donors after their deaths. On Sunday their families made floragraphs of them, which will be attached […]
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event
These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep." What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages, along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.
Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!
There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022
(Des Moines) -- A member of the DCI crime lab tells the state medical marijuana board the number of edible cannabis products out there makes it difficult to figure out which ones meet Iowa's guidelines for legal medical use. Kelli Flanagan says they reached out to the DEA and found federal officials face the same issue -- developing and validating testing for hundreds of products is almost impossible. She says the DEA tends to prioritize other controlled substances that they get in on a daily basis, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Flanagan says the DCI has taken the same type of focus as federal officials on the issue. The Bureau Chief of the medical cannabis program says the edibles sold legally under Iowa's programs are tested by the State Hygienic Lab to certify that they meet state standards.
kiwaradio.com
La Niña To Fade, But Not Before Bringing Iowa Colder, Wetter Winter
Regional – The La Niña weather pattern will influence Iowa’s climate for the winter ahead, likely bringing wetter and colder-than-normal temperatures. It’s the third winter in a row for La Niña, but observers do -not- expect it to make a fourth appearance. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the central region of the National Weather Service, says they see La Niña fading early next year.
Cresco Woman Scores Strange Payday From the Iowa Lottery
No matter how you cut it, winning a major lottery prize is life-changing, right? You drop a good chunk of change in anyone's lap and they'll certainly be impacted, hopefully positively, by the extra moolah. For one NE Iowa woman, the amount isn't as cut and dry as your typical...
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
siouxlandnews.com
Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation extension, increasing transport weight limits
Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure to ensure a timely harvest. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
