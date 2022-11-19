The ‘God Save The Animals’ tour had a tremendous hometown showing with killer openers, surprise guests and more. It was quite a homecoming for Philly star Alex G this weekend. On week seven of a North American tour in support of his stellar 2022 release God Save The Animals — his ninth album overall — he headlined three sold-out nights at Union Transfer, treating fans to the new record in its entirety (the twinkling “Headroom Piano” played over the speakers as the band entered, the other 12 tracks were performed live) with different encores each night, an array of openers, and special treats for the hometown.

