Alex G played three sold out nights at Union Transfer this weekend
The ‘God Save The Animals’ tour had a tremendous hometown showing with killer openers, surprise guests and more. It was quite a homecoming for Philly star Alex G this weekend. On week seven of a North American tour in support of his stellar 2022 release God Save The Animals — his ninth album overall — he headlined three sold-out nights at Union Transfer, treating fans to the new record in its entirety (the twinkling “Headroom Piano” played over the speakers as the band entered, the other 12 tracks were performed live) with different encores each night, an array of openers, and special treats for the hometown.
Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Winter
The Los Angeles-based shoegaze/pop combo perform songs from their new album, What Kind of Blue Are You?, in their IRHP debut. Joining us in the studio for this Indie Rock Hit Parade live session is a group whose leader shares strong connections with a handful of IRHP favorites. Hailing from Los Angeles, Winter is fronted by singer/guitarist Samira Winter, who co-produced her new album, What Kind of Blue Are You?, with the prolific and versatile Joo Joo Ashworth. In addition to fronting IRHP veterans Froth, Joo Joo is the brother of recent guest Sasami Ashworth, who, along with Hatchie’s Harriet Pillbeam, is featured as a guest on Winter’s album.
The London Suede and Manic Street Preachers bring Britpop to The Met
The Britpop legends shared a memorable bill at the north Philly venue. This was not what I was expecting. Two of the biggest Britpop bands (perhaps only second to Oasis and Blur), both of whom have headlined massive stadiums in Europe, were paired together in relatively small venues in the US. They alternated sets each night, and each played 70 minutes or so without an encore.
Watch Santigold on NPR’s latest Tiny Desk Concert
It’s a rare performance for the artist who canceled her 2022 tour. Santigold may have canceled her North American tour set for fall 2022, but she kept her date with NPR’s Tiny Desk in DC. The art pop artist brought an all-star band, including legendary Philly drummer Chuck Treece, to the uncharacteristically stripped-down set. The six-piece performed songs from Santigold’s breakthrough 2008 self-titled record as well as two from 2022’s Spirituals and one from the singer’s old punk band Stiffed.
