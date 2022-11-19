Read full article on original website
Territorial Cup Staff Predictions: Arizona Football vs ASU
The 2022 Arizona Football season is drawing to a close and our staff breaks down their predictions for the annual Territorial Cup against ASU. And just like that, the end of the 2022 Arizona Football season is here! After several up-and-down weeks from the Wildcats, Arizona prepares for its final matchup of the season, this one against those guys up north (Arizona State).
allsportstucson.com
Tubelis, Ballo: Arizona’s one-two punch too much for Bearcats, now on to the Aztecs
Arizona’s one-two punch was too much for Cincinnati. The three-four-and-five punches weren’t bad either. And not to bring any boxing analogies into the mix – but Tommy Lloyd did in his opening remarks after Arizona defeated Cincinnati 101-93 in the first round of the Maui Classic. It was Arizona’s aggressive play inside with one and two that was the difference. Arizona is now 4-0.
Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 14, ASU garners votes in latest AP Top 25 poll
The latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll was released on Monday and had the Arizona Wildcats remain at the No. 14 spot. Arizona’s lone game last week was a 104-77 victory over Utah Tech at McKale Center in Tucson. The Wildcats tip off against Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational at 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for from Arizona men’s basketball at the Maui Invitational
The easy games are over, for now at least. After three walkover victories at home, Arizona is about to see a major uptick in competition when it plays in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The 14th-ranked Wildcats (3-0) open against Cincinnati (3-1) on Monday night but could face ranked opponents...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball escapes Long Beach State’s upset bid
The last time Arizona women’s basketball lost a game in the month of November was Nov. 21, 2017. The team that beat the Wildcats that day was Long Beach State. The No. 18 Wildcats team of November 2022 is much different than the 2017-18 team that ended the year 6-24, but despite the 86-64 Arizona victory, the result of the game was in doubt for most of the first three quarters.
KOLD-TV
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it. “I have...
allsportstucson.com
Legendary coach, mentor, teacher and friend Mary Hines passed away at the age of 93
Legendary coach, mentor, teacher and friend Mary Hines passed away Sunday at the age of 93. Hines was a standout swimmer who captured several youth championships, setting a Southern Arizona record in the 100 Freestyle at age 17, beating University of Arizona swimmers along the way. She also helped lead the Rec Center Girls softball team to a City Championship in 1944 over the Convair Queens, hitting five home runs in the series, when she was 16. Oh, and she took second place in a 4th of July bicycle race at the age of 13. Even better, Hines won a Halloween Costume contest at age 12 dressed as a witch in the Tucson Mardi Gras Parade.
azdesertswarm.com
Former Arizona softball stars Dejah Mulipola and Alyssa Denham bring home gold with Team USA
Former Arizona Wildcats are no strangers to USA Softball rosters. The latest to bring home gold medals are pitcher Alyssa Denham and catcher Dejah Mulipola, who helped Team USA go 9-0 at the WBSC Pan Am Women’s Championship in Guatemala City, Guatemala on Saturday. Mulipola has been a mainstay...
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
franchising.com
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Expands In Arizona With New Restaurant In Tucson
Family-Style Pizza Chain Now Serving Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® In Third Arizona Location. November 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce its new location in Tucson is now open, marking the brand’s third location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain. Joining Pelican Food Concepts’ existing Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in Chandler and Mesa, the Tucson restaurant is located within a bustling shopping center and vibrant residential community, making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
azpm.org
COVID numbers rising in Arizona again
The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the COVID rate in Pima County is about 170 cases per 100,000 residents. Health officials said the number is probably much higher. "That number is probably under-reported and that's because if you do a home test and you're positive while you can...
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
Reid Park draft master plan has strong ecological focus
After two rounds of multiple outreach campaigns, the City of Tucson is presenting a draft of its Reid Park Master Plan and a final survey that closes Monday, Dec. 19.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Mountain Avenue. According to the officials, a man was struck by a vehicle while he was at the intersection.
KGUN 9
98th Annual Tucson Rodeo to feature country music group Lonestar
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Committee has chosen Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as its opening day for La Fiesta de los Vaqueros 98th Annual Tucson Rodeo. And not only that, this upcoming celebration of the cowboy will also feature country music group Lonestar. "The Tucson Rodeo is...
Missing father and son found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
arizonasuntimes.com
Tucson Ban on Landlords Considering Income Could Hobble Its City Budget
An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General’s office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
