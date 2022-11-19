The Rangers are going to hit the 20 game mark tonight in Los Angeles, which is about one-quarter of the season. Lots of column inches and digital ink has been spent about why the Rangers are a little over hockey-.500, and it’s time to change direction a bit, even if just for a day. There are some fun Rangers facts through the first 19 games that jump out. Some are actually fun. Some are “fun” in a not so fun way.

