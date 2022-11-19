ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Sammy Blais, sunk cost, and the need to optimize the Rangers roster

I wanted Sammy Blais to work out with the Rangers. Not only to justify the horrible trade, but because his skill set as a tenacious forechecker with speed would have been a nice asset in Gerard Gallant’s system. However Blais hasn’t produced, and while scoring was never his strength, he’s simply been a negative asset on the ice since he got healthy. At this point, Sammy Blais is sunk cost for the Rangers, and may be time to cut bait.
20 Fun Rangers Facts as they prepare for their 20th game

The Rangers are going to hit the 20 game mark tonight in Los Angeles, which is about one-quarter of the season. Lots of column inches and digital ink has been spent about why the Rangers are a little over hockey-.500, and it’s time to change direction a bit, even if just for a day. There are some fun Rangers facts through the first 19 games that jump out. Some are actually fun. Some are “fun” in a not so fun way.
It’s time to play Vitali Kravtsov in the top six (if the Kid Line stays)

It’s time to play Vitali Kravtsov. The kid has been healthy for the last two games, yet has been a scratch. There’s the “dental work” issue, which is a week old at this point, and it seems that Kravtsov has been healthy scratched while Barclay Goodrow is in the top six. Goodrow, a fine player and an ideal fourth liner, is miscast in the top six as a long term solution. It’s time for Gerard Gallant to play Vitali Kravtsov and get him back in the lineup to fix this.
