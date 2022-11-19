ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

KHQ Right Now

Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
PULLMAN, WA
bellevuedowntown.com

Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region

Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region. Bellevue is a magnet for tech companies, and Meta is no exception. The social media giant formerly known as Facebook has successfully broadened their footprint throughout the Puget Sound region, starting with their first office in Seattle 12 years ago to recently purchasing REI’s 400,000 square feet of newly developed office space in 2020.
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA
gograysharbor.com

Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor

One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
AccuWeather

Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Continue to Climb AP Rankings, Highest Since 2018

Kalen DeBoer's resurgent University of Washington football team, after winning its fifth consecutive game, continued its climb up the AP rankings, advancing to No. 12. The Huskies (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac-12) jumped three spots to its highest ranking in four seasons since it was No. 7 midway through the 2018 season.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
Ask Tacoma

Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Tacoma?

Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World

On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
SEATTLE, WA

