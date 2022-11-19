Read full article on original website
Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
bellevuedowntown.com
Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region
Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region. Bellevue is a magnet for tech companies, and Meta is no exception. The social media giant formerly known as Facebook has successfully broadened their footprint throughout the Puget Sound region, starting with their first office in Seattle 12 years ago to recently purchasing REI’s 400,000 square feet of newly developed office space in 2020.
Tri-City Herald
The Evergreen State is losing its trees. Here’s how Washington DNR aims to change that
Trees shouldn’t be a luxury. Yet, across Tacoma and other Washington cities, far more trees can be found in wealthier neighborhoods compared with low-income areas. Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz wants to change that equation through an ambitious goal she announced Wednesday at an Arbor Day Foundation conference in Seattle.
Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting
Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rains and Mountain Snow to Unload in Northwest; Seattle Could Expect Relief from Dry weather
Residents in Seattle will feel relief from the dry weather conditions due to heavy rain. The latest weather noted that rain and mountain snow would emerge in the Northwest. As many travelers were ready for Thanksgiving in a few days, the forecast revealed that Seattle's recorded dry weather streak would end after rain unloaded this week.
gograysharbor.com
Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor
One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
Huskies Continue to Climb AP Rankings, Highest Since 2018
Kalen DeBoer's resurgent University of Washington football team, after winning its fifth consecutive game, continued its climb up the AP rankings, advancing to No. 12. The Huskies (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac-12) jumped three spots to its highest ranking in four seasons since it was No. 7 midway through the 2018 season.
‘A huge loss for the entire community:’ Bellevue motorcycle officer dies after Monday collision
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department was killed Monday after colliding with a car while on duty, according to police. Bellevue police contacted the Washington State Patrol just after 10 a.m. to investigate the collision in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast. “It...
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
Chronicle
Sirens: Crash Occurs After Yew and Mellen Intersection Mistaken for Roundabout; Unlawful Possession of Firearm; DUI Arrest
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Yew and Mellen streets when one driver reportedly “thought the intersection was a roundabout” and started to drive back around to the left, into the path of another vehicle. The at-fault driver was issued an infraction. •...
Criminal charges for vote fraud? That depends on where you live in Washington state
SEATTLE — As the voting season ends, some elections offices are turning their attention to the handful of suspicious ballots that were cast. Some cases may be referred to police or prosecutors for further investigation. For Dennis Herron, of Lewis County, that process resulted in a felony conviction in...
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5. According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate. The suspect...
Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Tacoma?
Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
