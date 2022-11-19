Digital asset brokerage Genesis is struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit, and the firm has warned potential investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy if its efforts end up to no heed, according to a Bloomberg News report. The firm has faced a liquidity crunch since FTX filed for bankruptcy earlier this month and has reportedly been trying to raise at least $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,118 crore), having approached both Binance and Apollo Global Management. The possible bankruptcy also underscores how FTX’s collapse sent shockwaves through the wider crypto ecosystem that are showing no signs of abating.

15 HOURS AGO