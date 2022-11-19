Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Ethereum bears have the upper hand according to derivatives data, but for how long?
Ether (ETH) price experienced an 11.9% decline from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, bottoming at $1,074 — the lowest level seen since July. Currently, investors have reason to be concerned after crypto lending company Genesis reportedly faced difficulties raising money, triggering rumors of insolvency on Nov. 21. However, a...
techaiapp.com
What to expect from crypto regulation in the wake of the FTX scandal • TechCrunch
Slaughter in particular felt the impacts of the FTX fiasco firsthand: Paradigm wrote down a $278 million investment in the exchange following its declaration of bankruptcy. We talked about that up front, but mostly as a jumping-off point to discuss the knock-on effects for the state of regulation, which was itself already a contentious mess, particularly when it comes to U.S. lawmakers and the various federal regulators involved in the market, including the SEC and the CFTC.
Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours
What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin’s Mining Difficulty Taps a Lifetime High, Glassnode Says BTC Miners Remain ‘Under Immense Pressure’ – Mining Bitcoin News
On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Bitcoin’s difficulty rise erased the recent 0.20% decline recorded two weeks ago, as the difficulty metric rose by 0.51% at block height 764,064. The increase on Sunday has pushed the difficulty rating to another all-time high, from 36.76 trillion to the current 36.95 trillion.
techaiapp.com
Genesis Warns Investors of Possible Bankruptcy Without Fresh Funding After FTX Collapse: Report
Digital asset brokerage Genesis is struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit, and the firm has warned potential investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy if its efforts end up to no heed, according to a Bloomberg News report. The firm has faced a liquidity crunch since FTX filed for bankruptcy earlier this month and has reportedly been trying to raise at least $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,118 crore), having approached both Binance and Apollo Global Management. The possible bankruptcy also underscores how FTX’s collapse sent shockwaves through the wider crypto ecosystem that are showing no signs of abating.
techaiapp.com
FTX Hacker Mobilizes Ethereum Again, Loaded For The Dump?
Massive selling pressure from the crypto exchange FTX hacker hit Ethereum; the bad actor has been dumping the cryptocurrency during the weekend. This “dumping,” selling an asset in the market, is creating panic in the crypto market. The hacker stole over 200,000 from the trading venue. As of...
techaiapp.com
Huobi Global Rebrands to Huobi, Aims at the Caribbeans
Huobi, a major cryptocurrency exchange founded in China, has launched and refreshed its brand and changed its name from ‘Huobi Global’ to ‘Huobi’. According to Wednesday’s press release, the newest branding strategy unites with the global expansion plans and the recent acquisition by About Capital, a Hong Kong-based buyout fund.
techaiapp.com
Kraken Daily Market Report for November 15 2022
Overview Daily spot trading volume: $776.3 million, 30 day average spot: $710.3 million. Total futures notional: $124.2 million. The top five traded coins were, respectively, Tether (↑0.01%), Bitcoin (↑1.8%), USD Coin (↓0.01%), Ethereum (↑0.8%), and Dai (↓0.01%). Strong returns from Serum (↑27%), Centrifuge…. The...
techaiapp.com
6G Research Center in U.K. Working to Secure Funding
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. LONDON—6G Futures, the center for research, education, and innovation that King’s College, the University of Bristol, and the University of Strathclyde established a bit longer than a year ago, is formally seeking funding from the U.K.’s ministry for digital media and culture and the U.K. Research Council, Toktam Mahmoodi, professor in communications engineering, and Director of Centre for Telecommunications Research at King’s Department of Engineering, told EE Times.
techaiapp.com
Renesas Unveils First Family of Automotive Radar Transceivers with Industry’s Highest Accuracy and Lowest Power Consumption
Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, is entering the automotive radar market with the introduction of a 4 × 4-channel, 76- to 81-GHz transceiver designed to meet the demanding requirements of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and Level 3 and higher autonomous-driving applications. Leveraging automotive expertise accumulated through years of global customer engagements, Renesas will incorporate the new RAA270205 high-definition radar transceiver into its growing sensor fusion portfolio, which combines radar, vision systems, and other sensing modalities.
techaiapp.com
How to minimize security risks: Follow these best practices for success
To reduce security threats within your organization, you must prioritize security risk management. Here are some best practices to follow, as well as some top resources from TechRepublic Premium. Data breaches wreak havoc on businesses across the globe, especially when it comes to cash. According to a recent survey conducted...
techaiapp.com
Nexperia launches new hotswap ASFETs- Power Electronics News
Nexperia extends its ‘ASFETs for Hotswap and Soft Start’ portfolio with the introduction of 10 new 25 V and 30 V fully optimized devices, combining industry-leading enhanced safe operating area (SOA) performance with extremely low RDS(on), making them ideal for use in 12 V hotswap applications including data center servers and communications equipment.
techaiapp.com
Chinese Platforms to Test Metaverse Tech During Qatar World Cup 2022 Broadcasts – Metaverse Bitcoin News
Several Chinese platforms are introducing metaverse tech in their coverage of Qatar’s 2022 soccer World Cup. The experiences, which will use virtual reality (VR) headsets and 5G as base tech, will allow the users to enjoy a metaverse-like view of the event, and will also give Chinese companies a chance to hone their implementations of this tech.
techaiapp.com
5 pitfalls to avoid when partnering with startups
Enterprise technology leaders are actively partnering with startups to help make their organizations more innovative and agile. Co-creating with startups can help kickstart innovation, provide CIOs with access to hard-to-find skills in emerging technologies, and round out digital transformational strategies. Their unique focus and approaches to innovation can make startups a highly advantageous partner in delivering business value in ways traditional vendors can’t offer.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Defender protects Mac and Linux from malicious websites
Microsoft’s security tools aren’t just for Microsoft platforms, because attackers don’t just go after Windows. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen the threat landscape evolve where attackers and cyber criminals are targeting all platforms equally,” Tanmay Ganacharya, partner director for security research at Microsoft, told TechRepublic. “We’ve seen a significant rise in vulnerabilities being found and reported for non-Windows platforms, and also in malware and threat campaigns in general.”
techaiapp.com
Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Company Executive Ahead of Launch
Moto X40 launch in China is expected to take place soon, after the smartphone maker began teasing the arrival of the successor to the Moto X30. The company has confirmed to launch its next flagship smartphone with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which was unveiled earlier this month. The exact launch date of the device is yet to be announced. The Moto X40 will be among the first smartphones to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is claimed to offer a 25 percent improvement in performance, and up to 45 percent better power efficiency.
techaiapp.com
New process developed to extract high purity rare earth element oxides
Critical minerals, including rare earth elements, are used to power devices like smartphones and computers and are essential to our nation’s economy and national security. Penn State’s Center for Critical Minerals has developed a new purification process that extracts mixed rare earth oxides from acid mine drainage and associated sludges at purities of 88.5%
techaiapp.com
India Tablet PC Market See Rising Demand for 5G Capable Devices in Q3 2022: CMR
The tablet PC market in India grew 22 percent quarter-on-quarter in July-September with demand for 5G capable devices picking up the steam, CyberMedia Research said on Monday. CMR anticipates the tablet PC shipments to record a healthy 10-15 percent growth in 2022. Samsung led the market with a 28 percent...
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.21): Qualcomm launches AR2 chip, HTC headset gets leaked, and more!
Another week, another roundup of amazing AR/VR news! Let’s see what have been the most interesting things happening in immersive reality…. Qualcomm and Niantic bet on the future of augmented reality with AR2. The biggest news of the week took place in the Hawaii islands, where Qualcomm had its...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2022: These Xbox Games, Wireless Controllers are All on Discount
Microsoft certainly will not be left behind this Black Friday as the tech giant is offering its own set of amazing deals and discounts for its products. Among them are Xbox games as well as wireless controllers. Without further ado, let us tell you all about Microsoft’s Black Friday deals...
